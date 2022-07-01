embedded world 2022 is back in Nuremberg: embedded.com

Finally, after two years, many of us were back in Nuremberg, Germany for the 20th edition of the embedded world trade show and conference. The ‘back to the future’ reference in my headline is a reference to why in-person trade shows like this are important for engineers, managers and those working on future products and technologies.

Raspberry Pi was giving away 25,000 free Raspberry Pi pico boards, each of which has its RP2040 microcontroller on it. (Image: Nitin Dahad)

The enthusiasm was clear among the 720 plus exhibitors from 39 countries, presenting their latest developments in embedded technologies, from components, modules and complete systems to operating systems and software, hardware and software tools, and services for embedded systems. While it seemed that numbers of visitors were down, there were still around 18,000 international attendees; according to the organizers, they came from 76 countries.

The director of the embedded world for NürnbergMesse, Benedikt Weyerer, said, “I am overwhelmed by the dynamism, energy and innovative spirit of the embedded industry that was clearly evident during the three days of the show. The security of electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the internet of things (IoT) and solutions for future subjects such as e-mobility and energy efficiency – there are so many trends and exhibitors are addressing pressing issues and already presenting marketable products.”

Half of the AspenCore Media European editorial team catch up for a quick selfie on the show floor at embedded world in Nuremberg. Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio is on the left, Nitin Dahad on the right. (Image: Nitin Dahad)

Our editorial team were able to talk to many people and get a feel for some of the latest developments and trends. In my conversations, functional safety and virtualization featured a lot, as did more and more endpoint intelligence. We saw many more developments around the RISC-V ecosystem. And many new developments in boards and modules.

You’ll be able to hear what many of these companies had to say – we’ve compiled these into three special editions of the embedded edge with Nitin podcasts. The first covers developments in processors, microcontrollers, memory and FPGAs; the second focuses on developments in RISC-V; and third on software, virtualization, boards and modules.

Visitors head towards the Messe for embedded world in Nuremberg, Germany (Image: Nitin Dahad)

embedded world award winners 2022

Alongside the trade show, the embedded award 2022 was handed to winners in six categories: embedded vision, hardware, software, safety & security, tools and startup. The winners were:

Embedded vision: this year’s award went to GrAI Matter Labs for its life-ready AI Chip. GrAI Matter Labs (GML) has developed a novel intelligent dataflow computing architecture in which they have combined principles of biological systems, near-memory computation and massively parallel cores.

Hardware: NXP Semiconductors succeeded in securing the award in the hardware category. Its voice intelligent technology (VIT) enables a voice-controlled user interface with always-on wake word detection and local commands. Based on state-of-the-art deep learning and speech recognition technologies, VIT is a comprehensive software library with a far-field audio front-end (AFE) that supports up to three microphones, an always-on wake word engine a voice command engine, as well as online tools to generate custom wake word models and voice command models.

Software: STMicroelectronics secured the award in the software category with its NanoEdge AI Studio, the machine learning library generator that allows even non-experts to benefit from AI capabilities. The all-in-one software tool allows users to easily develop an ML-based solution for tiny devices based on an STM32 MCU, providing an integrated workflow, from data acquisition to inference at the edge, including on-device learning.

Safety & security: The winner in this category was CodeClinic LL with its Traci traceability solution. Traceability is a key concept in embedded software functional safety standards. Each safety element and requirement has to be traceable back to its creation in the design and its verification or validation, a manual process that can lead to errors and omissions. Using a dependency structure matrix (DSM), Traci is a traceability matrix that identifies gaps in the design and verification of requirements as stipulated by most established and emerging standards such as ISO 22839 and 21434.

Tools: The winner in this category was Accemic Technologies GmbH with CEDARtools. The key factor for proper testing and efficient debugging is observability, ideally without impacting the system. CEDARtools delivers this, using complex electronics and software that generates live digital twin representations of monitored processors to perform live coverage measurements or runtime tests defined in a high-level language.

Startup: the winner in this category was Dolphin Design with TinyRAPTOR, an energy-efficient neural processing unit (NPU) IP platform for TinyML applications. Its computing power is based on processing elements (PE) with a special instruction set that enables near-memory computing.

