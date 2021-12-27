Embedded's Top 10 Articles of 2021 - Embedded.com

We continue our annual look back at the year’s most-read articles. This year, articles on coding practices and the UART communications protocol share the spotlight with those reflecting growing interest in AI and security. Read on for the top 10 articles of 2021 as determined by readership. If one of your favorites is missing, please add your top article in the comments below!
The C language is quite flexible and expressive, allowing programmers to write an expression in a number of ways that are functionally equivalent, but sometimes apparently equivalent code has subtle differences.
Many RTOSes provide a C++ compatibility layer but unlike “big” systems (with an MMU), most RTOSes have some restrictions. We look at the internals of C++ and find out the reasons for these limitations.
Linux offers a wide range of software needed to build smart products but imposes resource demands typically beyond those available in a microcontroller (MCU). This article describes how developers can use an RTOS that supports Linux software on any platform to more easily develop low-cost, low-power smart devices.
The UART, or universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter, is one of the most used device-to-device communication protocols. This article shows how to use a UART as a hardware communication protocol by following the standard procedure.
Embedded developers often bemoan the fact that no programming language is ideal for their particular needs. Some languages have been developed with embedded in mind but have not been widely accepted. The compromise that has been adopted almost universally is C. How can that compromise be made to work most effectively?
A topic that I find particularly interesting, which is raised by many embedded software developers whom I meet, is dynamic memory allocation – grabbing chunks of memory as and when you need them. This seemingly simple and routine operation opens up a huge number of problems.
The convergence of IoT devices and ML algorithms enables a wide range of smart applications and enhanced user experiences, which are made possible by tinyML — low-power, low-latency, and lightweight machine learning inference.
