Essential practices for safely shipping sensitive electronics - Embedded.com

Businesses shipping electronics should do all they can to prevent loss and damage, so here are eight of the best ways to protect these shipments.

Virtually every sector today relies on electronics. As Industry 4.0 technologies see broader adoption, that trend will only grow, with more companies needing more high-tech electronic equipment. Consequently, manufacturers, sellers and logistics providers must be careful to protect sensitive electronics in shipment.

The U.S. spends nearly $2 trillion a year on technology. With spending that high, any harm in transit could have considerable consequences, especially when considering reputation damage and lost business. Businesses shipping electronics should do all they can to prevent these losses, so here are eight of the best ways to protect these shipments.

Disassemble Products Before Shipping

Protecting sensitive electronics during shipping begins before these products ship out. As companies pack them, they should disassemble them to isolate fragile components and minimize movement.

Taking out any removable parts and wrapping them separately will provide maximum protection. If everything remained together, components could bump against each other during handling. Similarly, bending wires could damage their ports. While disassembly isn’t a replacement for proper insulation, it helps logistics companies make the most of it.

Anything that doesn’t require tools to remove should have different packaging. That includes removable cables, battery packs, battery doors and adapters. This disassembly will also make it easier to balance packages for equal weights and sizes, which can help manage shipping costs.

Separate and Protect Batteries

One specific component type that deserves special attention is the electronic’s batteries. Batteries — especially lithium ones — are highly sensitive and can overheat and cause fires without proper protection. Excess movement could also cause short-circuiting, accidental activation and other unwanted scenarios.

Federal regulations outline several requirements for lithium batteries, including separating them from equipment or other electrically conductive materials. On top of being separate, batteries must also stay in non-metallic inner packaging and this package must lie inside another container. This outer packaging should prevent any movement.

Carriers may have their own regulations over lithium battery packaging as well, so it’s crucial to review these before shipping battery-powered electronics. For example, FedEx requires lithium batteries to be no more than 30% charged, separate from other dangerous materials and carry specific labels.

Wrap Electronics With Anti-Static Materials

Next, it’s essential to cover all electronic components in an anti-static wrap. While physical hazards like vibration and shock may be the most obvious risks, electro-static discharge (ESD) is often a more likely cause of damage to electronics.

ESD damage occurs when static electricity buildup creates an imbalance of electrical charges. This imbalance can alter semiconductors and other electrical equipment, causing up to thousands of dollars in damage. Wrapping electronics in anti-static materials will prevent static buildup, eliminating ESD-related hazards.

Each separately packaged component should have its own anti-static wrap between the electronics and any other insulation. Businesses should also ensure they get these packaging materials from reliable sources to ensure they meet high ESD-prevention standards. While the U.S. has no mandatory ESD requirements, some organizations offer standards and certifications companies can look for.

Isolate Products From Humidity

Similarly, businesses must also protect sensitive electronics from moisture. This step can be easy to overlook, as roughly 72.5% of U.S. freight moves by truck, avoiding contact with bodies of water. However, just because a shipment stays on land doesn’t mean it can’t incur moisture damage.

High humidity can create enough moisture to damage electronics by corroding sensitive parts and intensifying other contaminants. The most straightforward way to prevent this is to place desiccant bags in the packaging to absorb any excess moisture. Vapor-resistant bags similar to anti-ESD wraps are also available.

More sensitive and expensive equipment may warrant more advanced measures. For these electronics, companies can use climate-controlled shipping containers and trailers to keep humidity at acceptable levels.

Use Shock and Vibration Absorbers

While ensuring a smooth ride through truck maintenance is important, companies should always anticipate some level of shock and vibration during shipping. Poor road conditions and natural movement from the loading process can move equipment around, potentially causing it to bump into container walls or other parts.

Thankfully, there are many ways to prevent shock and vibration hazards. One of the most effective is to use wire rope insulation. Wire rope systems consist of a combined spring and damper to separate equipment from vibration and shock while minimizing space. These systems are also highly configurable, helping meet multiple unique shipping needs.

Insulation should protect electronics from movement in all directions. Using multiple layers of different insulation materials and structures is the best option, as the strengths of one solution may make up for the weaknesses of another.

Pack Electronics in Sturdy Crates

After electronics shipments have all the proper insulation in place, workers should put them in hard, sturdy crates. While cardboard boxes may be the standard for shipping most products, they don’t offer enough protection for sensitive electronics.

Wooden crates are ideal for their thickness and inability to conduct electricity. This combination minimizes risks from both physical hazards and ESD. Wooden crates are more expensive than other alternatives, but they’re also reusable, so after enough shipments, their longevity will make up for their upfront costs.

Smaller or less-sensitive items may be safe in cardboard, but these boxes should be corrugated and thicker than standard options. It’s also important to remember that a strong crate isn’t a replacement for sufficient insulating materials.

Capitalize on the IoT

Another best practice for protecting sensitive electronics is to use internet of things (IoT) monitoring solutions. IoT devices can track conditions like humidity and vibrations and transmit these readings to any relevant stakeholders in real-time. This insight improves accountability and lets logistics providers react to any emergencies to prevent damage.

If the humidity in a shipping container gets too high, IoT sensors can alert the driver and supply-chain managers. These parties can then cooperate to either fix the issue or deliver the shipment to a closer location to prevent damage from the rising humidity. These quick reactions are crucial to avoiding losses and wouldn’t be possible without real-time insight.

Over time, IoT data about factors like vibrations and harsh turns can help keep drivers accountable. These trends will reveal if a logistics partner’s drivers drive too dangerously or if they’re a reliable partner. Companies can then make the best strategic choices to protect their inventory.

Mark Items With Necessary Warnings

Some solutions are so straightforward that they’re easily overlookable but offer crucial safety improvements. Marking electronics boxes with any relevant warnings and instructions is one such step.

While placing handling instructions and fragility warnings may seem insignificant at first, it helps reduce human error. These labels catch employees’ eyes, making them pay attention in a process where they could otherwise become distracted or bored, leading to mistakes that could damage electronics.

USPS notes that while these labels don’t insure items against damage, they do practice different handling procedures for fragile-labeled products.

Protect Sensitive Electronics With These Strategies

Any company that manufactures, sells or ships sensitive electronics must practice caution to avoid incurring damage to products and far-reaching costs. Practicing a few careful strategies can teams protect sensitive electronics to prevent losses, save money and safeguard ongoing business relationships.

Emily Newton is a technology and industrial journalist who enjoys discovering how the IoT is impacting different industries.

