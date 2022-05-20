FRAMOS integrates GMSL3 in embedded vision - Embedded.com

FRAMOS announced that it is the first in the market to integrate Analog Devices’ new GMSL3 technology in the embedded vision environment.

Until now, GMSL2 (6 Gbit/s) was known for being the reliable interface for automotive applications. The new GMSL3 standard (12 Gbit/s) is the third generation of Maxim’s Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link. With this interface, image sensors can operate at full MIPI CSI-2 / D-PHY v1.2 specifications (4 lanes at 2.5 Gbps each), enabling vision systems with an uncompressed 4K resolution at 90 fps, delivering smooth video streams. In addition, with the new standard, it is now possible to integrate three 4K streams (30 fps) to transmit over a single Power over Coax (PoC) cable, enabling smooth and crisp clear sensor fusion, surround view or stereoscopic 3D imaging in real-time.

The GMSL3 FRAMOS Functional Adapter (FSA) “Serializer” converts a MIPI CSI-2 output stream to a serial data stream according to the GMSL2 and GMSL3 standard, transmitting up to 12 Gbit/s while also supporting the lower 6 Gbit/s baud grade of GMSL2. (Image: FRAMOS)

Camera developers can use the FRAMOS sensor module (FSM) ecosystem to validate a large variety of image sensors in the lab and in the field. GMSL3 can transmit high frame rates (4K, 90 fps) over cable lengths of up to 14 meters with unprecedented efficiency. This interface is ideal for applications where the maximum MIPI CSI-2 (D-PHY) cable length is not sufficient while, at the same time, very low latency and a highly robust cable, with low power consumption at low cost, are essential.

The modular design FSM ecosystem devkits utilize MIPI CSI-2 (D-PHY), and can be seamlessly upgraded, are fully compatible with other interfaces, and can easily be customizable to suit any application. Supporting both rolling and global shutter sensors with resolutions from less than 1 MP to 20 MP, the FSM portfolio allows customers to successfully perform a proof of concept with few limitations, according to the company. Since almost any image sensor in the FRAMOS sensor module ecosystem can be connected via the GMSL3 protocol, the system is flexible across a wide range of applications, especially those that are deployed in tight spaces or when high quality video streams are needed to be transmitted quickly over extended distances.

FRAMOS said its customers can now seamlessly leverage GMSL3 for faster, larger resolution, and higher data output sensors in their applications. Its SerDes solution, provides an extension to the PixelMate interface, integrating seamlessly into the existing FSM ecosystem and is available as an alternative option from the standard, shorter flex cable. This design consists of two FRAMOS functional adapters (FFA) – with one serializer and one deserializer board – connected together with a Fakra coaxial cable, leveraged from the automotive industry. This delivers the full data bandwidth (12 Gbps), even at maximum cable lengths.

FRAMOS said its customers can now seamlessly leverage GMSL3 for faster, larger resolution, and higher data output sensors in their applications, with its SerDes solution. The design consists of two FRAMOS functional adapters (FFA) connected together with a Fakra coaxial cable, delivering the full data bandwidth (12 Gbps). (Image: FRAMOS)

Both generations of the GMSL standard are fully compatible with each other, meaning that GMSL3 components can also be operated in GMSL2 mode with hardware from the previous generation. In addition to simple coaxial cables, the system is also compatible with cable carriers and less expensive shielded twisted pair (STP) cables with a range of up to 7 meters at full bandwidth. In accordance with automotive specifications, all GMSL components are ASIL-B/D compliant and cover a wide temperature range from -40°C to +105°C (-40°F – +221°F).

FRAMOS said the GMSL3 standard is currently unrivaled in the field of embedded solutions thanks to high-speed data-transfer rates and maximum efficiency longer cable lengths. Similar standards, such as FPD Link III, are inferior in terms of bandwidth. Fast vision interfaces, such as (10) GigE Vision and CoaXPress, with their focus on simple system integration, are not specialized enough to meet the requirements of highly efficient embedded systems due to comparatively high costs or power consumption.

