Free LabVIEW Community Editions debut for personal projects

National Instruments (NI) has announced the release of LabVIEW Community Edition and LabVIEW NXG Community Edition for the use of software resources in various personal projects. A free version of LabVIEW Professional for non-commercial use.

Labview helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and measurement systems for a broad class of engineers. NI is widely used in many industries and it is releasing LabVIEW in a free version for the first time to provide support for various tests, measurement, and control applications with hardware integration and data insights.

LabVIEW offers a graphical programming approach that allows analyzing every aspect of your application, including hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging.

Visualization simplifies the integration of any supplier’s measurement hardware and allows complex logic representation on diagrams, development of data analysis algorithms, and design of custom user interfaces.

LabVIEW Community editions offer the same features as the professional version of the popular systems engineering software. They include an updated version of the LINX toolkit to help engineering hobbyists interface and/or distribute LabVIEW applications to popular maker computing targets such as Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and BeagleBoards. This means you can write and distribute LabVIEW code on a Raspberry Pi for commercial applications (Figure 1).







Figure 1: the new community of NI (Source: National Instruments)

“This is really for hobbyists, makers out there that want to work with LabVIEW for their own small projects, as long as they are not taking it really to commercial use cases,” said Daniel Parrot, product marketing manager at National Instruments. He continued, “LabVIEW Student Edition and Academic Site License for Secondary Schools have been replaced with the LabVIEW Community and LabVIEW NXG Community. Degree-granting institutions and online degree programs continue to use Academic Site License to acquire licenses for NI software.”

This approach by National Instruments aims to increase the user community and engage K-12 students to learn more about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The LabVIEW NXG Web module helps users with little or no web development skills to create web applications. You can develop applications in LabVIEW, entirely running on a web browser without the need for additional software.

The LabVIEW NXG Web Module helps you create web-based user interfaces for LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG applications without the need for web development skills. LabVIEW NXG Web Module allows to develop web-based applications that communicate to new or existing LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG applications, and to import existing JavaScript libraries for advanced customization.

“It was for Windows only initially. NI is working to add MacOS and Linux OS versions of the Community Edition as quickly as we can. NI has no restrictions on how code created for non-commercial use can be used within commercial applications.

The next few years will be exciting, because the pace of technological innovation, which is continually increasing (especially concerning embedded technologies), will make possible cyber-physical systems to improve our lives in many different ways. The application of embedded systems will extend into new areas and, at the same time, will become more complicated than in the past. Programming tools will ease the designer’s life as it should be more straightforward.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EE Times Europe.

