Front-end module simplifies WI-Fi 6 design

December 30, 2019

Skyworks extends its front-end module (FEM) family for the growing retail, carrier, and enterprise Wi-Fi 6 applications with the launch of a highly integrated 5-GHz FEM. The SKY85772-11 integrates a 5-GHz transmit/receive (T/R) switch, a 5-GHz low noise amplifier (LNA) with bypass, and a 5-GHz power amplifier (PA) for mobile/portable 802.11ax applications and systems (see Figure 1).

Claiming best-in-class power and linearity for devices such as access points, routers and gateways, the module’s integrated logarithmic power detector allows for wide dynamic power range. The FEM’s harmonics are FCC compliant, which reduces filtering requirements. The solution also offers 2-dB higher gain, improving linearity when compared to system-on-chip (SoC) architectures, according to Skyworks.


Figure 1. Skyworks SKY85772-11 block diagram. (Source: Skyworks)

The SKY85772-11 is housed in a 16-pin, 3 x 3 mm, quad flat no-lead (QFN) package. The device is part of major transceiver reference designs.

