Fully-managed IoT gateway solution simplifies development - Embedded.com

The IoT gateway solution securely collects sensor and equipment data from the edge of the network for localized or cloud-based analysis.

Fully-managed cloud services enable rapid evaluation, prototyping, and development of the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity applications, and the COT Smart IoT Gateway developed by Cloud of Things is the latest manifestation of this design evolution. The IoT gateway solution securely collects sensor and equipment data from the edge of the network for localized or cloud-based analysis and it’s targeted at applications such as home monitoring and security, lighting, and smart appliances.

Cloud of Things0 demonstrated this fully-managed IoT gateway solution at the ICS West trade show held in Las Vegas on 19-21 July 2021. The IoT gateway is based on the company’s DeviceTone technology that simplifies the connectivity design for cloud-centric applications (Figure 1).

Figure 1 DeviceTone Suite for Azure IoT provides a full-stack, ready-to-run IoT solution with a multitude of features such as open APIs and customizable device management dashboards. Source: Cloud of Things

The wireless interface in the COT Smart IoT Gateway design is built around the fully-certified DHAN-M ULE module that employs the embedded OpenWRT OS (Figure 2). The module features a secure U-Boot bootloader, fail-safe firmware over-the-air (FOTA), two Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi connectivity, all in a box measuring 82 x 82 x 30 mm and weighing 220 g.

Figure 2 The ULE module facilitates a reliable wireless interface in the cloud-enabled IoT gateway design. Source: DSP Group

Besides rapidly closing time-to-market windows, sensor-to-hub communication is increasingly challenged by noisy RF environment. Here, solutions like the ULE module simplify the wireless interface for the IoT gateway design.

It’s worth mentioning here that DSP Group has been working with cloud service providers like AWS, Baidu, and Google to port their algorithms on its silicon. That, along with a suite of cloud services from Cloud of Things, further bolsters the process of making designs like IoT gateways cloud-ready.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

