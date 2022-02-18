Global IoT security push, podcast on tackling memory safety exploits - Embedded.com

A roundup of this week’s embedded news including a new global push for baseline IoT device security, plus latest embedded edge with Nitin podcast talks about tackling memory exploits to enable digital security by design, plus news, products, feature articles, people and funding news.

The issue of consumer internet of things (IoT) device security is now becoming mainstream, with the World Economic Forum announcing this week it has “mobilized a multistakeholder coalition of business leaders, government officials and technology experts” to build consensus on baseline security protections.

To protect industry, consumers, white hat hackers and governments, the stakeholders agreed on five security requirements for consumer-facing IoT devices – the first international consensus of this type, and largely based on the ETSI EN 303 645 standard which specifies baseline cybersecurity requirements for consumer IoT devices. The WEF joint statement similarly specifies five basic consumer IoT device security that governments around the world should encourage device manufacturers to promote and standardize as a global baseline: (1) No universal default passwords; (2) Implementing a vulnerability disclosure policy; (3) Keeping software updated; (4) Securely communicating; and (5) Ensuring that personal data is secure.

On the subject of security, in the latest embedded edge with Nitin podcast, I talk to industry veteran John Goodacre about an initiative he is leading to make computer systems architecture more ‘secure by design’ by addressing memory safety exploits. The forthcoming Digital Security by Design roadshows in the U.K. will aim to set context for this and dig deeper. If you’re near any of the locations, do join, where embedded.com is a media partner and I’ll be moderating the talks.

In other news this week, STMicroelectronics has combined sensor and digital signal processor (DSP) onto the same silicon to launch what it calls an intelligent sensor processing unit, or ISPU. I also looked at a 3D print spinout from ETH Zurich which has developed industry’s first multi-nozzle electrostatic printhead for volume manufacturing, targeting semiconductor manufacturing and displays, and another startup developing edge AI and learning silicon that has started sampling its first deep learning co-processor along with software development kit.

Featured articles on the web site look at how to deliver ultra-low power ML for more effective embedded vision, plus how IoT tech enables one of the smartest towns in the US, and a feature on zero trust building blocks.

News and products featured this week on the web site include a new Infineon TPM featuring a PQC protected firmware update mechanism, a safety critical graphics and compute driver from CoreAVI, new in-memory compute technology from sureCore, and a vital signs sensor interface IC from Ensilica.

The news roundup below features Nvidia and Jaguar Land Rover, Cadence Designs Systems and Qorvo, AAEON and Hailo, Imagination Technologies and Silicon Catalyst, Renesas Electronics Corporation and AVL, Andes Technology, Intrinsic ID and Jupiter Semi, iSYSTEM, Bosch Group and Rohde & Schwarz, u-blox, CommAgility, Ambiq, Morse Micro, Juniper Research, and Crehan Research.

Jaguar Land Rover has formed a multi-year strategic partnership with Nvidia to jointly develop and deliver next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences for its customers. Starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the Nvidia software-defined platform, delivering a spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems. Jaguar Land Rover will deploy a full-stack solution on Nvidia DRIVE Hyperion — the central nervous system of the vehicle — which features the DRIVE Orin centralized AI compute platform — the car’s brain. DRIVE Hyperion includes the safety, security systems, networking and surrounding sensors used for autonomous driving, parking and intelligent cockpit applications.

Cadence Design Systems said it is participating in Qorvo’s state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP-RF) design center. SHIP-RF is a Department of Defense (DoD)-sponsored initiative aimed at advancing leading-edge microelectronics design and manufacturing capabilities in the United States. As part of the program, Cadence is providing services, tools and assembly design kits (ADKs) to enable Qorvo and their customers to achieve first-pass design and manufacturing success for next-generation RF and mixed-signal systems that are delivered as both packages and modules. As part of Qorvo’s Design Center team, Cadence will develop methodologies and flows to implement seamless design and simulation capabilities for 2.5D and 3D heterogeneous integration.

AAEON brand Up Bridge the Gap has partnered with Hailo to meet what it claims “skyrocketing demands” for next generation edge AI applications. UP Bridge the Gap edge platforms pair the latest Intel processors with the Hailo-8 AI module to increase on-device inference and execution speed of AI models. Reallocating the computing resource of AI-based tasks from the CPU/GPU to the Hailo-8 neural processing unit (NPU) provides greater flexibility for edge computing. The Hailo-8 M.2 AI module delivers 26 TOPS at 2.5 Watts, which means developers can run sophisticated deep learning and computer vision at the edge while keeping power consumption low.

Imagination Technologies has joined the Silicon Catalyst in-kind partner (IKP) program, enabling Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies to gain access to high-value PowerVR GPU and AI accelerator design intellectual property (IP), waiving the license fee for their system on chip prototyping needs. Silicon Catalyst has created a network that lowers the capital expenses associated with design and fabrication of silicon-based ICs, sensors, and MEMS devices. The number of in-kind partners now totals 55 companies, offering design tools, simulation software, design services, foundry PDK access and MPW runs, test program development, tester access, along with banking and legal services.

Renesas Electronics Corporation and AVL have announced a collaboration to deliver customer support for the development of electronic control units (ECUs) that comply with ISO 26262 for automotive functional safety. AVL will provide comprehensive support for development of complex and specialized functional safety systems for Renesas’ automotive customers. To meet functional safety standards, an entire ECU system must be compliant, not just the semiconductor devices. Hence even with the use of individually compliant R-Car SoCs and RH850 MCUs, ISO 26262 compliant ECU development requires in depth system level expertise. AVL has a proven track record of supporting development of ISO 26262 compliant ECUs from both hardware and software perspectives.

On the subject of functional safety, Andes Technology announced it has been certified to be compliant to the requirements of ISO 26262 standards for the development of automotive functional safety processor cores. SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH, as a functional safety certification body, had independently assessed and declared that Andes Technology’s systematic capability is up to the highest certification level of automotive safety integrity level (ASIL) D on the standards including all applicable parts 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 of ISO 26262. Andes said this makes it the first RISC-V processor IP vendor to get process certifications for both hardware (ISO 26262-5) and software (ISO 26262-6).

Intrinsic ID has entered into a sales representative agreement with Jupiter Semi to market, sell and support Intrinsic ID’s physical unclonable function (PUF) security IP products in China. Jupiter Semi will represent Intrinsic ID’s full line of hardware and software device-unique data security and authentication solutions in China. Pim Tuyls, CEO at Intrinsic ID, said, “As we expand our global footprint, it is of critical importance to strengthen our sales and support capabilities in China, which is why we chose Jupiter Semi as our partner.”

iSYSTEM’s iC5700 BlueBox and iC5000 BlueBox now support debugging and tracing for complex applications based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture. The BlueBox technology and software supports SiFive FE310 and SiFive FU740 systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) as well as GigaDevice GD32VF microcontrollers. The system gives developers debug access via JTAG and allows for on-chip FLASH and SPI/QSPI FLASH programming. The probes are suitable for single and multi-core debugging, allowing timing analysis (trace, profiling) and code coverage measurement. Developers can execute stops on reset (depending on SoC and board), debug from reset vector and multicore RUN/STOP syncs. BlueBox is fully integrated into iSYSTEM’s winIDEA IDE and includes the test tool testIDEA.

The Bosch Group has selected the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester from Rohde & Schwarz to validate automotive ultra-wideband (UWB) applications in manufacturing. Testing the performance of UWB devices is important in the lab and on the production line to ensure regulatory aspects, correct functioning and the accuracy of the positioning application. Rohde & Schwarz said its tester is the only test platform on the market able to provide R&D and production RF tests for both 5G mmWave / FR2 and UWB functions. The tester combines the capabilities of a signal analyzer and a signal generator in a single instrument.

u-blox said its SARA-R510M8S-71B module is certified for South Korea on LG U+’s LTE-M network. The module is the first product based on UBX-R5, u blox’s own low power wide area (LPWA) chipset, to achieve Korean operator certification. SARA-R510M8S integrates a u-blox M8 GNSS receiver and a separate GNSS antenna interface, which provide reliable, accurate positioning data concurrent to LTE communication. The module is Microsoft Azure certified and AWS IoT Core qualified. u-blox certificate lifecycle control facilitates zero touch provisioning to cloud platforms and simplifies the management of IoT certificate renewals.

A new study from Juniper Research says the global value of the cellular IoT market will reach $61 billion by 2026, rising from $31 billion in 2022. Growth of 5G and cellular LPWA (low-power wide area) technologies are key to this 95% increase. LPWA solutions such as NB-IoT and LTE-M will be the fastest-growing cellular IoT technologies over the next four years. The low cost of both connectivity and hardware will drive adoption for remote monitoring in key verticals, such as agriculture, smart cities and manufacturing. In turn, LPWA connections are expected to grow 1,200% over the next four years.

Customer spending on smartNICs grew strongly during full-year 2021, resulting in revenues reaching $1.5 billion, according to Crehan Research Inc. SmartNICs have an outsize revenue impact relative to shipments, due to their price premiums over the foundational and performance NICs that currently comprise the vast majority of data center server and storage network connections. The smartNIC price premium is a result of the advanced functionality and programmability enabled by processors, FPGAs, and acceleration engines to handle more complex networking tasks and offload CPUs.

Mobile World Congress

Wireless Telecom Group company said its CommAgility brand will showcase its latest innovative products for 5G, Open RAN (O-RAN) and LTE applications. CommAgility will be displaying its hardware, software, and integrated, pre-tested reference designs, including its latest distributed unit (DU) solution for O-RAN. The company’s solutions are targeted at specialized, high-performance 5G and LTE global applications, including private networks, and satellite and air-to-ground communications.

People

Ambiq has appointed Paul Rolls as its first chief revenue officer, joining from onsemi where he was executive vice president for sales and marketing. Prior to that he was at Integrated Device Technology, and before that at International Rectifier for over 13 years.

Morse Micro, a developer of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for the IoT, has expanded its presence In Asia and added three executive sales team members to support local teams and customers across Asia including in Taiwan, greater China, Korea, and Japan. The three country managers are Derek Park (Korea), Eddie Chang (Taiwan and Greater China), and Kenji Tanaka (Japan).

