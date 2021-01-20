GNSS platform enhances ADAS accuracy - Embedded.com

Positioning chip developer u-blox has announced that its F9 global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology platform is deployed in the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) of Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Xpeng Motors P7 long-range sedan.

The u-blox F9 positioning technology is incorporated in the vehicle’s XPILOT 3.0 ADAS used for navigation-guided driving, automated parking, and autonomous driving. For instance, once a navigation destination is set on a specific highway, the P7 will follow the route guidance to execute autonomous lane changing, switching to high-speed routes, and selecting the optimal route in real-time.

Aimed at high-precision positioning applications such as assisted and autonomous driving where centimeter-level accuracy is required, the u-blox F9 platform uses GNSS signals in multiple frequency bands (L1/L2/L5) to correct positioning errors caused by the ionosphere and deliver fast time to first fix (fast TTFF). Its ability to concurrently receive signals from all GNSS constellations (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou) further improves performance by increasing the number of satellites that are visible at any given time. To achieve centimeter-level accuracy, u-blox F9 also uses a multi-band real-time kinematic (RTK) feature that measures the phase of each signal in addition to the clock data. An RTK update rate of up to 20 Hz is possible.

For security, the F9 platform features built-in jamming and spoofing detection systems that protect against intentional and unintentional interference. Dead reckoning technology based on inertial sensors extends high precision performance to otherwise challenging urban environments.

Xpeng is a Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs for consumers in China. The company develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture.

The P7, which has a range of 706km, utilizes the Nvidia Drive Xavier system on chip (SoC) for autonomous driving functions, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A for the vehicle’s intelligent services engine. The P7 specifications indicate that its XPILOT 3.0 ADAS system is equipped with 31 sensors for autonomous driving functions, including ultrasonic sensors, high-definition millimeter wave radars, and autonomous driving cameras.



The Xpeng Motors P7 smart EV (Image: u-blox)

The car firm said earlier this month it achieved a record monthly delivery of 5,700 EVs in December 2020, which included a record high of 3,691 P7s. For the full year in 2020, total deliveries of all its vehicles reached 27,041 units. Cumulative P7 deliveries for the year reached 15,062 with mass delivery beginning at the end of June. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego, Xpeng manufactures its EVs at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EE Times Europe.

