Green Hills Software adds RISC-V support to INTEGRITY RTOS - Embedded.com

Green Hills Software has added RISC-V support to its safety and security-critical INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS). This enables device manufacturers to reduce the time, cost and complexity of developing and deploying critical software for automotive, military, IoT and industrial solutions based on RISC-V processor architecture.

INTEGRITY is integrated with RISC-V processor solutions including hardware reference boards from Microchip and SiFive, along with processor intellectual property (IP) from SiFive. As a result, electronics manufacturers can confidently build and deploy safety and security-critical, high performant RISC-V systems with the same trusted software foundation that already runs and protects critical systems found in cars, aircraft, trains, secure phones, and surgical devices.

INTEGRITY and its advanced MULTI integrated development environment solve three key challenges facing software development teams who will utilize RISC-V SoCs:

Safety and security – since INTEGRITY is based on a separation kernel architecture that provides resource guarantees, hard real-time determinism and was designed from the beginning to achieve maximum security and safety.

Powerful debugging – the MULTI debugger with its advanced C/C++ compilers and analysis tools is purpose-built to find even the most difficult bugs on complex RISC-V SoCs comprised of multiple heterogeneous cores where the RISC-V core is either the main general-purpose CPU or a secondary special-purpose acceleration core alongside a CPU, such as an Arm core.

Production-readiness – it’s possible to start developing production-ready systems today on available RISC-V reference boards to meet production requirements for performance, memory efficiency and functional safety (FuSa) through use of Green Hills INTEGRITY and MULTI solutions with their certifications at the highest levels of functional safety for automotive (ISO 26262), industrial systems (IEC 61508) and railway (EN 50128).

Tim Morin, technical fellow and marketing at Microchip Technology, commented, “As a leading supplier of SoC FPGAs that offer exceptional reliability, the best security and 30-50% lower power than competing devices, having Green Hills Software bring its full safety and security portfolio to customer applications using PolarFire SoC is a significant milestone for the Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem and to the larger RISC-V ecosystem. The addition of safe and secure software tools will greatly enable the ability of our joint clients to innovate with a free and open ISA.”



Yunsup Lee, CTO, SiFive, and co-inventor of RISC-V, added, “The market for trusted RISC-V-based solutions is growing rapidly and the support of Green Hills Software’s deep experience will create opportunities for the SiFive performance, intelligence, and essential families of RISC-V-based IP.”



The new INTEGRITY support adds to the existing range of Green Hills products that are optimized for RISC-V and already in use by customers, forming a complete portfolio of mature and production-ready software development solutions for RISC-V, including:

INTEGRITY RTOS – safe and secure separation kernel for multicore embedded systems.

µ-velOSity RTOS – small and fast for deeply embedded use. MULTI IDE – integrated C and C++ development environment for advanced multicore debugging with support for custom RISC-V instructions, delivering tools functional safety qualification and C/C++ runtime library certification at the highest safety levels for ISO 26262 and IEC 61508.

Green Hills Probe v4 – For multicore hardware bring-up, low-level debugging, and trace-powered analysis tools.

Services to help customers achieve the required level of safety, security and performance while enabling the highest possible developer productivity.

The INTEGRITY RTOS, MULTI IDE and the Green Hills Probe are available to early-access customers for the Microchip PolarFire Icicle kit and the SiFive HiFive Unmatched board.

