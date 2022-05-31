How to select your embedded systems operating system: Selection guidelines - Embedded.com

When and where it makes sense to use bare-metal, an RTOS, and Linux.

In the last post, “How to select your embedded systems operating system: OS characteristics”, we discussed system characteristics that teams weigh when selecting an operating system. We saw characteristics like the product’s lifetime costs, physical characteristics, real-time performance, library integration, and security play a role (to name just a few). Today’s post will explore precisely when and where it makes sense to use bare-metal, an RTOS, and Linux. Keep in mind that these are general guidelines and will vary from industry to industry and even product to product.

When to use bare-metal (no OS)

When you look at the marketing headlines about connectivity, the IoT, machine learning, and other cutting-edge topics, you may think that every embedded system requires an operating system. Unfortunately, the impression couldn’t be any further from the truth! While many cutting-edge technologies may benefit from an operating system, you can get by without an RTOS or Linux for quite a few applications. If you review the 2019 Embedded Market Survey, you’ll discover that ~50% of projects are bare-metal!

There are several situations where using no operating system can make a lot of sense. First, if you are using an 8-bit or a 16-bit microcontroller, you’ll almost always want to go bare-metal or use a lightweight cooperative scheduler. Many OS developers don’t port their software to smaller architectures because these systems are already processor and resource-constrained. Adding an OS will typically burn too many clock cycles and make the system inefficient.

Next, bare-metal solutions can make a lot of sense in applications where the microcontroller pin count is low and the flash and SRAM available are limited. When working in a resource-constrained environment, every byte and every clock cycle can make a difference in whether the product is usable. If the microcontroller is resource-constrained, the most efficient solution may be no operating system.

Finally, bare-metal might make sense for your application if you are working on a “simple” control application that doesn’t have any connectivity or high-performance processing needs. One of the significant drivers for using an operating system in embedded systems today is the need for supporting infrastructure code. For example, an internet-connected sensor has to connect to the cloud, manage a secure partition, perform secure updates, run DSP algorithms, etc. An operating system can help manage the timing and resources for all those activities, but you may not need the operating system if you don’t have all that stuff.

When to use an RTOS

The door to using an operating system starts when the microcontroller’s onboard resources reach a minimum clock speed of 40 MHz with at least 64 kilobytes of flash and 8 kilobytes of RAM. With anything less, you’ll spend more time fighting the needs of the RTOS over the needs of the application. For example, every task has its own stack when you use an RTOS. The stack, at a minimum, wants 512 – 1024 bytes of SRAM. If your design calls for a half dozen tasks, you’ll quickly run out of memory. You’ll probably want a lot more flash and RAM to build a proper system.

When I’m deciding whether to use an RTOS or go bare-metal, there are several questions I ask myself:

Will adding the RTOS simplify the software architecture?

Will adding the RTOS improve the software’s maintainability?

Will the application’s real-time performance be improved?

An RTOS is a tool that should provide value to the application and the overall software development lifecycle. If the RTOS is a hindrance, then it shouldn’t be used just because I want to use one.

There are specific applications where it immediately makes sense to use an RTOS. For example, if I am working on an IoT product, I almost always go with an RTOS. This is because the RTOS provides the tools and mechanisms to easily manage low-level resources and break the application up into semi-independent programs. When an application is complex, breaking the application up into tasks makes a lot of sense. For example, IoT products often require several tasks just to manage the connectivity, not to mention the end application. Another example is devices that have a display, although sometimes these applications are best suited for multicore processors.

When to use Linux

Using Linux in embedded systems has become a popular choice in recent years. Part of Linux’s popularity is that it provides a fully-featured operating system with all the bells and whistles that come with it. Linux comes with a plethora of libraries and features. Developers can leverage multitasking and even the kernel’s real-time patch. In addition, the hardware costs for running Linux have dramatically come down over the last half a decade, making it an exciting solution for specific applications.

When looking at whether a project can use embedded Linux, I consider several points. First, the product must be able to support the financial costs of the hardware. I recently had a customer I helped redesign their product for the third time because the previous two designers could not meet the manufacturing price goals. The product’s target audience was willing to pay around $40 for the product. The original designer built a system using Linux with a bill of material cost of over $100! Redesigning the product using a microcontroller and an RTOS for the OS, I was able to get the BOM down to around $11. That’s the difference between having a sustainable company and one that doesn’t exist.

The second point to consider when using Linux is your product’s volume. If you have a low-volume product, the users are probably already paying a more significant amount. When you look at the trade-offs between non-recurring engineering costs and product costs, you may find that using Linux can dramatically decrease NRE and time to market. If the customer is not price-sensitive, Linux might make more business sense.

Finally, we can’t forget that Linux offers us powerful abstractions, services, and libraries that can simplify engineering. If our product is very complex, we can leverage Linux to simplify how we interact with the hardware. We can use more modern programming languages like Python. We can customize the kernel if we need to. Linux is very adaptable for many embedded applications. If you need the flexibility, and the ability to leverage existing libraries, Linux could be an excellent choice for your application.

Conclusions

Selecting the operating system used for an embedded product can potentially make or break the project. Going too lightweight can result in more effort and time being used by the development team to make things work properly. On the other hand, going too heavy can result in higher bill-of-material costs. As we have seen, selecting the right operating system for your application comes down to trading off what’s most important to your team and your users.

Jacob Beningo is an embedded software consultant who specializes in real-time, microcontroller-based systems. He actively promotes software best practices through numerous articles, blogs, and webinars on topics from software architecture design, embedded DevOps, and implementation techniques. Jacob has 20 years of experience in the field and holds three degrees including a Masters of Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Related Contents:

For more Embedded, subscribe to Embedded’s weekly email newsletter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

