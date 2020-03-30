IAR adds Renesas MCUs to certified functional safety toolchain

IAR Systems has introduced new updated versions of the functional safety edition of its integrated development environment (IDE). The updated versions support Renesas’ RX and RL78 families of microcontrollers (MCUs).

The new version of its Embedded Workbench adds extended capabilities including IDE features for improved user experience, stack protection and support for the latest C18 and C++17 language standards. In addition, the toolchain now supports the latest RX devices including the RX66T, RX72T, RX65N and RX72M MCUs with Renesas trusted secure IP. IAR claims that it also differs from other tool suppliers by providing customers, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, with functional safety tools for the 16-bit RL78 MCUs, and will continue to update these tools to the latest technology as long as its customers are using them. Support for the RX MCUs extends its safety capabilities as well as opens up the potential for new secure applications based on the security-focused RX MCUs.

Functional safety is increasingly a significant requirement in many embedded systems for automotive, industrial automation and medical applications. In order to prove safety compliance, developers need to be able to provide justification for selecting a particular development tool unless the tool is already certified.

Hence the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RX and RL78 is certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, and ISO 26262 for automotive safety-related systems. It also covers the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657, as well as IEC 62304 for medical device software. All new versions of the product are validated and delivered as frozen versions. To ensure code quality, the integrated static code analysis C-STAT is available with the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench. C-STAT makes it possible for developers to easy detect defects and bugs in the code by checking compliance with rules as defined by MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, as well as checks mapping to hundreds of issues covered by CWE and CERT C/C++.

In addition to the toolchain, IAR Systems offers a special functional safety support and update agreement that includes guaranteed and prioritized support during the life of the contract. The IAR Embedded Workbench is available as functional safety editions for other MCUs, including Renesas RH850, as well as for Arm and STMicroelectronics’ STM8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

