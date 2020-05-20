Implementing an MQTT client for reactive systems

MQTT-Reactive is an MQTT v3.1.1 client derived from LiamBindle’s MQTT-C library. The aim of MQTT-Reactive is to provide a portable and non-blocking MQTT client written in C in order to be used in reactive embedded systems. First of all, this article explains what a reactive system is. Then, it describes how to design a suitable software structure for that kind of system. Finally the article shows how to use the MQTT-Reactive library in a reactive system by using a state machine and the event-driven paradigm. In order to do that, the article uses a real IoT device as a demonstrative example from which the article explains its software structure and state-based behavior by using UML diagrams such as state machine, interaction and structure. The article also provides guidelines to implement the IoT device’s MQTT-Reactive client in C language.

Many embedded systems are reactive, i.e. they react to internal or external events. Once these reactions are completed, the software goes back to wait for the next event. That is why event-driven systems are alternatively called reactive systems.

Event-driven programming, or reactive programming, is one of the most suitable programming paradigms to achieve a flexible, predictable and maintainable software for reactive systems. In this paradigm the flow of the program is determined by events. Frequently, the reactive software’s structure is composed of several concurrent units, as known as active objects, which wait and process different kinds of events. Each active object owns a thread of control and an event queue through which it processes its incoming events. In reactive systems, the active objects have typically state-based behavior defined in a statechart.

In order to explore how to use the MQTT-Reactive library in a reactive system with multiple and concurrent tasks and using both a state machine and the event-driven paradigm, we use an IoT device as an example.

The idea of using MQTT protocol was born while an IoT device was being developed for a railway company. This device was a clear reactive system that was able to:

detect and store changes of several digital inputs acquire, filter and store several analog signals send stored information to a remote server periodically send and receive information through MQTT protocol over GSM network

MQTT was chosen because it is a lightweight publisher-subscriber-based messaging protocol that is commonly used in IoT and networking applications where high-latency and low data-rate links are expected such as the GSM networks.

The MQTT capability for the mentioned IoT device was accomplished by using a modified version of LiamBindle’s MQTT-C. Since the software of that device had been designed as a reactive software, MQTT-C had to be modified to communicate it with the rest of the system by exchanging asynchronous events. These events were used for receiving and sending traffic over the network as well as for connecting and publishing sensitive information to a server. The resulting software library was called MQTT-Reactive.

State machine

MQTT-Reactive was used through a state machine as shown in Figure 1, which models the basic behavior of an MQTT-Reactive client. It was an active object called MqttMgr (MQTT Manager). The state machine actions in Figure 1 demonstrate how the MQTT-Reactive library could be used from a state machine. Even though the C language was used as the action language in Figure 1, any computer or formal language can be used.

click for larger image



Figure 1. State machine of an MQTT-Reactive client (Source: VortexMakes)

The state machine in Figure 1 starts in the WaitingForNetConnection state. After a network connection is established to a server, the WaitingForNetConnection receives the Activate event, and then the state machine transitions to WaitingForSync state. Only in this state can the state machine stage MQTT messages to be sent to the broker such as CONNECT or PUBLISH through the Connect and Publish events respectively. The Sync state uses an UML’s special mechanism for deferring the Publish event that is specified by the defer keyword included in the internal compartment of the Sync state. If the Publish event occurs when Sync is the current state, it will be saved (deferred) for future processing until the SM enters in a state in which the Publish event is not in its deferred event list such as WaitingForSync or WaitingForNetConnection. Upon entry to such states, the state machine will automatically recall any saved Publish event and will then either consume or discard this event according to the transition target state.

Every SyncTime milliseconds the state machine transitions to the Sync composite state, which does the actual sending and receiving of traffic from the network by posting Receive and Send events to the network manager. It is a concurrent entity that deals with network issues.

Even though the introduced MqttMgr only supports the CONNECT and PUBLISH packets, it could support the SUBSCRIBE packet with rather simple changes.

The state machine actions access to the parameters of the consumed event by using the params keyword. For example, in the following transition, the Connect event carries two parameters, clientId and keepAlive, whose values are used to update the corresponding MqttMgr object’s attributes:

Connect(clientId, keepAlive)/ me->clientId = params->clientId; me->keepAlive = params->keepAlive; me->operRes = mqtt_connect(&me->client, me->clientId, NULL , NULL , 0 , NULL , NULL , 0 , me->keepAlive);

In this example, the Connect(clientId, keepAlive) event is the trigger of the transition and the mqtt_connect() call is part of the action that is executed as a result. In other words, when the MqttMgr object receives a Connect(clientId, keepAlive) event with the parameters of ‘publishing_client’ and ‘400’, Connect(“publishing_client”, 400), the MqttMgr’s clientId and keepAlive attributes are updated with the values ‘publishing_client’ and ‘400’ consequently.

In order to create and send events the state machine’s actions use the GEN() macro. For example, the following statement sends a Receive event to the Collector object, which is referenced as an MqttMgr object’s attribute by itsCollector pointer:

GEN(me->itsCollector, Receive());

The first argument of the GEN() statement is the object that receives the event, whereas the second argument is the event being sent, including event arguments (if there are any). The arguments must agree with the event parameters. For example, the following statement generates a ConnRefused(code) event and sends it to the Collector object passing the code returned by the broker as an event parameter:

GEN(me->itsCollector, ConRefused(code));

The idea of using params keyword to access the consumed event’s parameters and GEN() macro to generate events from actions was adopted from Rational Rhapsody Developer’s code generator for purely illustrative purposes.

The state machine‘s default action in Figure 1 sets the callback that is called by MQTT-Reactive whenever a connection acceptance is received from the broker. This callback should be implemented within MqttMgr code. This callback must generate either ConnAccepted or ConnRefused(code) events for being sent to the Collector object as it shown below.

static void connack_response_callback (enum MQTTConnackReturnCode return_code) { /*...*/ if (return_code == MQTT_CONNACK_ACCEPTED) { GEN(me->itsCollector, ConnAccepted()); } else { GEN(me->itsCollector, ConnRefused(return_code)); } }

Model implementation

The model in Figure 1 could be implemented in C or C++ by using either your favourite software tool or just your own state machine implementation. There are different tools available on the Internet to do that, such as RKH framework, QP framework, Yakindu Statechart Tool, or Rational Rhapsody Developer, among others. All of them support Statecharts and C/C++ languages. Moreover, some of them include a tool to draw a Statechart diagram and to generate code from it.

This state machine was executed from an active object called MqttMgr (MQTT Manager), which provided strict encapsulation of the MQTT-Reactive code and it was the only entity allowed to call any MQTT-Reactive function or access MQTT-Reactive data. The other concurrent entities in the system as well as any ISRs were only able to use MQTT-Reactive indirectly by exchanging events with MqttMgr. The usage of this mechanism to synchronize concurrent entities and to share data among them avoids dealing with the perils of traditional blocking mechanisms like semaphores, mutex, delays, or event-flags. Those mechanisms could cause unexpected malfunctions that are difficult and tedious to diagnose and fix.

The MqttMgr active object encapsulates its attributes as a set of data items. A data item designates a variable with a name and a type, where the type is actually a data type. A data item for MqttMgr object is mapped to a member of the object’s structure. The member’s name and type are the same as those of the object’s data. For example, the client attribute of the MqttMgr object type is embedded by value as a data member inside the MqttMgr structure:

struct MqttMgr { /* ... */ struct mqtt_client client ; /* attribute client */ LocalRecvAll localRecv; /* attribute localRecv */ };

The MqttMgr object’s data are accessed and modified directly without using accessor or mutator operations. For example, client and localRecv are accessed through the me pointer, which points to an instance of MqttMgr.

mqtt_recvMsgError(&me->client, &me->localRecv);

The MqttMgr has the list of attributes shown in Table 1.

Table 1. MqttMgr attributes



The structure in Figure 2 is useful to keep in mind the relations between the concerned actors. They are: the Collector object, which wants to send information to the broker; the NetMgr object, which deals with the network; and the MqttMgr object.



Figure 2. Draft of IoT system structure (Source: VortexMakes)

The sequence diagram in Figure 3 shows how MqttMgr object interacts with the rest of the system when it is required to open a session with an MQTT server. In this diagram the MqttMgr state and the exchanged asynchronous messages are exhibited between Collector, MqttMgr and NetMgr actors.



Figure 3. Connecting to an MQTT broker (Source: VortexMakes)

After a network connection is established by the NetMgr object to a broker, the first packet sent from MqttMgr to an MQTT server must be a CONNECT packet. Thus, the Collector actor sends a Connect(clientId, keepAlive) event to MqttMgr actor. This event has to carry the client identifier and the keep alive time interval. If the server accepts the connection request, the MqttMgr actor will send a ConnAccepted event to the Collector actor to notify this situation. From then on, the Collector actor can publish information messages to that broker.

If the server rejects the connection request, the MqttMgr actor will send a ConnRefused event to the Collector actor. This event carries with it a code which notifies the rejection cause as shown in Figure 4. See MQTT v3.1.1 section 3.2.2.3.



Figure 4. Broker rejects a connection request (Source: VortexMakes)

Figure 5 shows the interaction flow when a message is published. In order to do that, the Collector actor sends a Publish(data, size, topic, qos) event, which carries the information to be published (data), the length of the information in bytes (size), the topic name to which the information will be published (topic) and the level of assurance to deliver this message (qos). In the previously mentioned IoT device, the published information was formatted using the JSON specification. It is an open standard format that contains data objects with attribute-value pairs in human readable text. This format was accomplished using jWrite, which is a simple and lightweight library written in C.



Figure 5. Publishing data to a broker (Source: VortexMakes)

Figure 6 shows a scenario in which the reception and sending of MQTT messages to the network fails. If the network manager can not receive traffic from the network, it will send a ReceiveFail to MqttMgr actor. Similarly, If the network manager can not send data to the network, it will send a SendFail to MqttMgr actor.



Figure 6. Failures in network (Source: VortexMakes)

Table 2 summarizes the involved events in the shown scenarios.

Table 2. Events



Conclusion

By avoiding the perils of traditional blocking mechanisms — like semaphores, mutex, delays, or event-flags — the MQTT-Reactive library, the state machine and the software architecture proposed in this article allow reactive embedded systems to implement an MQTT client in a novel way. It is achieved by encapsulating MQTT-Reactive code within a concurrency unit called active object , whose state-based behavior is defined in the suggested state machine. This active object communicates with the rest of the system by exchanging asynchronous events used: not only for receiving and sending traffic over the network, but also for connecting and publishing information to a server for Internet of Things applications.

Leandro Francucci is an electronic engineer who has focused in real-time embedded system development using software models in several industries for more than ten years, such as railway, medical, IoT, telecom, and energy. Leandro is the author of the free and open-source RKH state machine framework, and he is also the co-founder and owner of VortexMakes, a startup to provide consulting and training services in embedded software for companies of all sizes. Leandro is always interested in new challenges, as well as knowledge transfer, researching and constant learning.

