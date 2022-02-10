IoT board offers global data connectivity even on 2G - Embedded.com

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board which includes a cellular wireless communications module with integrated digital SIM (eSIM), delivering global data connectivity even in regions with only 2G communications infrastructure.
Suitable for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, and environmental monitoring the new Click board features the C1-RM from Cavli Wireless. This three-band NB-IoT IoT/2G wireless communication module supporting bands 3, 5, and 8 mainly targets low power data transmission applications. The module also supports the 3GPP Release 13 standard and meets almost all M2M requirements thanks to its ultra-small size.
Devices have a standby power consumption of less than 1mA, and in deep sleep mode this can be as low as 5µA. External interfaces, protocol stacks and a complete range of SMS and data transmission services to meet client-side demands are provided.
The module is specially designed for countries with less than 100% NB-IoT coverage, enabling LPWAN deployments to be possible using 2G, and then switching to NB-IoT when the network is ready. The integrated eSIM feature ensures that the module can be deployed worldwide.
NB IoT 4 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS socket.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* displayName *}
{* emailAddress *}
By clicking "Sign In", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.