IoT board offers global data connectivity even on 2G - Embedded.com

New MikroElektronika Click board specially designed for countries with less than 100% NB-IoT coverage, enabling LPWAN deployments using 2G, and switching to NB-IoT when available.

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) has launched NB IoT 4 Click, a compact add-on board which includes a cellular wireless communications module with integrated digital SIM (eSIM), delivering global data connectivity even in regions with only 2G communications infrastructure.

Suitable for IoT applications such as smart metering, intelligent wearables, security and asset tracking, home appliances, and environmental monitoring the new Click board features the C1-RM from Cavli Wireless. This three-band NB-IoT IoT/2G wireless communication module supporting bands 3, 5, and 8 mainly targets low power data transmission applications. The module also supports the 3GPP Release 13 standard and meets almost all M2M requirements thanks to its ultra-small size.

The NB IoT 4 Click board

Devices have a standby power consumption of less than 1mA, and in deep sleep mode this can be as low as 5µA. External interfaces, protocol stacks and a complete range of SMS and data transmission services to meet client-side demands are provided.

The module is specially designed for countries with less than 100% NB-IoT coverage, enabling LPWAN deployments to be possible using 2G, and then switching to NB-IoT when the network is ready. The integrated eSIM feature ensures that the module can be deployed worldwide.

NB IoT 4 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS socket.

