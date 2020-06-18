IoT trace diagnostics tool in free 45-day evaluation open beta test program - Embedded.com Visual trace diagnostics tool for embedded systems and IoT featuring Linux support available in limited duration open beta test percentage.

A trace diagnostics tool for embedded systems and internet of things (IoT) which supports visualization and analysis of embedded Linux software is being made available in an open beta test program until 1st August, 2020.

Open to all developers with a 45-day evaluation license, Percepio’s recently announced Tracealyzer version 4.4 with embedded Linux support can be downloaded from the company’s web site for developers wanting to participate in the beta program.

Tracealyzer 4.4 with Linux tracing support transforms low-level trace data into a rich set of overviews enabling top-down exploratory analysis, making it easy to spot anomalies and drill down to see the details. Percepio says this avoids many hours of frustrating guesswork, providing faster solutions and a much higher level of confidence during debugging, verification and performance optimization.

The list of Linux-oriented improvements includes visual trace diagnostics for Linux, enabling developers to spot anomalies in visual overviews and zoom in on bugs. Other features include a rich set of high-level overviews for top-down exploratory analysis, including process interactions, process forking, CPU usage, RAM usage, I/O usage, file usage, state machines and user-defined metrics.

It also provides a powerful yet intuitive trace view for showing the details, scalable for large Linux traces with respect to both responsiveness and clarity. This has been optimized for Linux traces and now includes process trees, forking and system calls. The user interface allows customization of the window layout and provides relevant information available on-screen to facilitate analysis.

The Traceanalyzer 4.4 screen shot showing support for embedded Linux training (Image: Percepio)

User-defined advanced analysis capabilities mean that it is possible to adapt Tracealyzer to specific use cases via customizable event interpretation, user-defined data sets such as intervals and state machines and display in highly configurable views. The tool also uses open standards, leveraging CTF, the common trace format, using the widely supported LTTng tracing framework.

Percepio said there is tremendous potential to improve embedded software development via better insight into the runtime system, especially for complex software systems based on Linux. For embedded application developers to benefit from software tracing in everyday development, proper tools for visual trace diagnostics are key as these tools allow developers to quickly make sense of large software traces, identify bugs and verify solutions.

Hence it said Tracealyzer was developed to make visual trace diagnostics simple and a natural part of everyday development, yet also allowing for more advanced analyses of application-specific concerns. Tracealyzer is already used by RTOS software developers, and now it also offers support for embedded Linux developers.

Founded in 2009 in Sweden, Percepio is a provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems, during development and in the field. The company collaborates with several vendors of operating systems for embedded software and is partnering with NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas, and Wind River; it is also a member of the Amazon Web Services partner network.

