Is it time to retire C? - Embedded.com

After almost a half-century of use, is it time for embedded developers to move on to a more modern language?

The C programming language is undoubtedly one of computer science’s most successful programming languages. First appearing around 1972, C came out of Bell Labs and was created by Dennis Ritchie. Over the last 20 years, C has been ranked as one of the two topmost popular programming languages in the world (see Figure 1) by the TIOBE Programming Index. It is the most popular language for embedded systems developers and is used in nearly 80% of all embedded projects. After almost a half-century of use, is it time for embedded developers to move on to a more modern language? Is it time to retire C?

Figure 1 – The TIOBE Programming Community Index ranking of programming languages over the last 20 years. C has always been one of the top two languages.

For several reasons, the temptation to retire C and move on to a more modern programming language is relatively high. First, entry-level engineers who are often highly sought after by tech companies have little to no experience with C. University programs today focus on teaching modern languages like Python or C++. Getting them up to speed and experienced can require significant monetary and time investments that few companies are interested in.

Next, while very popular, the C programming language is dated. C doesn’t support modern programming concepts like classes and inheritance. If you compare the feature sets of modern languages like C++, Python, and Rust, the C language is starting to look like a dinosaur! The last time the C standard had new features added was 2011! The 2017 standard release only had technical corrections and clarifications, and the upcoming standard release expected in 2023 most likely won’t rock the boat either.

Retiring C continues to look tempting, but there are several problems with just moving away from C. First, C is a great language for low-level procedural applications that run close to the hardware. It’s compact and efficient. Second, senior engineers are entrenched in the language. They are at a point where they have used the language for decades and have little to no interest in learning and transitioning to a more modern language. Finally, so many legacy libraries and code bases use C that we can’t just abandon them. The cost to port the legacy code would just be too much!

It seems that we have a bit of a quandary! As an industry, we should be retiring C to leverage more modern languages and techniques, but the time and costs to change and the amount of legacy code we must maintain often get in the way of retiring C. The need for more modern techniques, while maintaining the benefits we get from C, may drive us away from using a single dominant language and force us to rely on multiple languages to get the job done.

The use of other languages to support C may already be happening. For example, Table 1 below shows the ranking of several languages in the TIOBE Index. In the past, one or two languages dominated computer science. Today, the top four languages all have a rating of about 10%. I believe this points to the end of single dominant languages. Instead, developers will leverage several languages to achieve their end goals.

Ranking Language Rating 1 Python 12.20% 2 C 11.91% 3 Java 10.47% 4 C++ 9.63% 27 Rust 0.52% Table 1 – A listing of programming languages often associated with embedded software development (Source: TIOBE Index). Note: These ratings do not represent embedded software use, just general computer science industry use.

If you carefully look within the industry, this is already happening. I see companies transitioning to using C++ that still have numerous C libraries. I see companies trying Rust but relying on their tried-and-true C libraries as part of the build and vice versa. Unfortunately, or perhaps, depending on your perspective, fortunately, this means that C will continue to remain a dominant language indefinitely into the future.

Is it time to retire C? It’s a simple but complicated question. I would argue yes, but it depends on what you are doing. You might not want to use C++ or another language with an 8-bit microcontroller. If you are working with cutting edge 32-bit microcontrollers using machine learning or developing connected devices, a language other than C will provide you the additional tools you need to be successful. The time and cost to switch languages might be too high. My rule of thumb is that if it is a new design, start with a modern language. If it is a legacy design, leverage the legacy code and write new code in a modern language.

What do you think? Is it time to retire C?

Jacob Beningo is an embedded software consultant who specializes in real-time, microcontroller-based systems. He actively promotes software best practices through numerous articles, blogs, and webinars on topics from software architecture design, embedded DevOps, and implementation techniques. Jacob has 20 years of experience in the field and holds three degrees including a Masters of Engineering from the University of Michigan.

