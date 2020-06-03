Isolated RS-485 transceivers simplify design

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has launched the ADM2867E series of reinforced iCoupler isolated RS-485+ integrated DC/DC converters. The integrated low EMI isolated DC/DC converter eliminates the need for an external isolated power supply. Offering a simplified PC-board layout and a small SOIC form factor, the transceivers offer higher functionality and space savings for space-constrained applications.

Designed for RS-485 data bus networks, the new devices are suitable for data rate transmission up to 25 Mbits/s. Applications include HVAC networks, industrial field buses, building automation, utility networks, and energy meters.

The isolated RS485+ integrated isolated power transceiver series includes smart features that reduce end system installation and debug time. This allows for easy correction of installation-based connection errors, said ADI.

The 5.7-kV RMS isolated full duplex RS-485/RS-422 transceiver with 8-mm creepage and clearance provides low radiated emissions. It meets EN55032 (CISPR32) Class B emissions with margin on a two-layer PC board without stitching capacitance. The devices also offer high signal integrity even in harsh environments thanks to the iCoupler digital isolation and IEC 61000-4-2 ESD protection.

Other features include flexible supply rails with low voltage to interface to FPGAs and microprocessors and Profibus support with a 5-V isolated supply. The operating temperature range is −40°C to +105°C.

Samples and full production are available for the ADM2867E full-duplex RS-485 transceiver and the ADM2561E half-duplex RS-485 transceiver. Housed in 28-lead, fine-pitch SOIC (10.15 x 10.05 mm) packaging, the ADM2867E and ADM2561E devices are priced at $6.99 and $5.28 each in quantities of 1,000, respectively. An evaluation kit is available.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

