ITTIA DB SQL adds IoT edge data insights for NXP i.MX 8M family - Embedded.com

ITTIA, a provider of database software for embedded devices, now supports the i.MX 8M family of applications processors from NXP Semiconductors to enable real time edge data insights on internet of things (IoT) devices.

With ITTIA DB SQL, manufacturers of embedded systems and IoT data driven devices built on i.MX 8M systems on chip (SoCs) can cost-effectively manage a large volume of real time data. A key benefit is the capability for devices to take on major computing responsibilities and provide immediate results when monitoring raw data. By managing and storing data at its source location, edge data management offers improved total cost of ownership (TCO) by enabling devices to deliver fast local analytics, save bandwidth, and obviate the need for off premises data storage maintenance costs.

Mission-critical applications face many edge data management challenges, from performance scalability as data grows to maintaining data security and reliability at a reasonable cost. With support for the i.MX 8M family, ITTIA DB SQL empowers edge devices to monitor and process a large volume of data quickly and efficiently. The i.MX 8M family of applications processors is a scalable multicore platform that includes single, dual, and quad-core families. Intelligent applications embedded with ITTIA DB SQL on i.MX 8M operate in highly distributed, heterogeneous environments, where a wide range of IoT devices continuously collect, process, and distribute data.

ITTIA DB SQL and i.MX 8M SoCs are ideal for device manufacturers in any market where smart equipment, such as sensors and meters, connect to smart gateway devices to collect, store, and exchange information. This can include devices for monitoring equipment and production in the industrial automation market; capturing vehicle statistics in the automotive market; managing communications infrastructure; protecting patient healthcare data; or controlling access to smart buildings.

According to ITTIA, the database software’s high-performance characteristics on edge devices means adding new sensors and other IoT devices does not degrade edge device responsiveness. Devices embedded with its database experience low latency and high throughput performance. ITTIA DB SQL is developed with the sole purpose of high-performance device-level data processing, storage, and distribution, which adds value to advanced device applications, including machine learning (ML).

Manufacturers of IoT devices also face a growing range of security threats. Countermeasures are available to resist multi-type attacks against device hardware and database software. The ITTIA DB SQL virtual security agent, DB SEAL, monitors database input and metrics in real time and rejects unexpected requests to i.MX 8M devices. The database also offers encrypted file storage, secure remote access, and private data distribution, while i.MX 8M security features include high assurance boot to protect software updates, and hardware-accelerated AES-128, AES-256, 3DES, ARC4, RSA4096, SHA-1, SHA-2, SHA-256, MD-5, RSA-1024, 2048, 3072, 4096 with secure key storage. Whether a database file is accessed locally, or is shared over a public network, security features ensure that data is protected from unauthorized access, eavesdropping, and session hijacking.

“The ITTIA DB SQL database enhances our commercial and industrial-grade i.MX 8M applications processors by optimizing high-performance real-time data management at the IoT edge,” said Alex Dopplinger, product marketing director at NXP Semiconductors. “This solution simplifies data management, on-site in a footprint small enough to run isolated on each machine, as well as across a distributed network of IoT edge devices.”

Sasan Montaseri, president of ITTIA, commented, “Our lab has built and run a performance monitoring benchmark to understand the velocity of data records processed on the i.MX 8M family. We then expanded performance monitoring to track more sensors, and the results are astonishing. On i.MX 8M applications processors, the ITTIA DB SQL offers significant computing power at the edge to solve tasks that would otherwise require expensive server hardware. Our benchmark results and performance metric information are now publicly available.”

