Lauterbach TRACE32 adds COQOS hypervisor awareness - Embedded.com

Lauterbach’s TRACE32 tool now features awareness of OpenSynergy’s COQOS hypervisor and the guest systems running on it. This provides customers an efficient way of debugging and tracing complex SoC’s without requiring detailed knowledge of the interaction between the multiple operating systems.

Available as part of a partnership between Lauterbach and OpenSynergy, this new support capability allows customers to efficiently debug and trace different virtual machines running on one system on chip (SoC) by identifying the required source code and the corresponding variables and allowing the user to switch between the virtual machines at will.

Lauterbach’s tool awareness includes support for both the ARM-A and ARM-R variants of the OpenSynergy COQOS hypervisor. The COQOS hypervisors enable the safe and secure convergence of several functionalities on a single electronic control unit (ECU) or microcontroller (MCU) while providing freedom from interference between systems of different criticality (assigned to different ASIL levels up to ASIL-D). Lauterbach’s TRACE32 debugger can visualize interrupts, debug boot code from the first instruction, and inspect all guest OS resources including application code and process tables. Using the TRACE32 trace module the developer can also analyze real-time performance of the hypervisor and guest OSes.

The hypervisor makes it possible to run several guest operating systems (including Linux, Android, AUTOSAR or other operating systems) in separated virtual machines. A typical use case is the safe cockpit controller that runs an instrument cluster and an in-vehicle infotainment system simultaneously, on a single processor.

A typical use case for the hypervisor is the safe cockpit controller that runs an instrument cluster and an in-vehicle infotainment system simultaneously, on a single processor. (Image: OpenSynergy)

The COQOS hypervisor is a low-complexity embedded hypervisor for automotive applications. It allows customers to build highly compartmentalized systems that can be tailored to the specific requirements. It follows the multi-kernel architecture of the ARMv8 architecture and takes advantage of the hardware virtualization of the SOC using this architecture. The safety properties strongly rely on a systems supervisor component. TÜV SÜD has confirmed that the hypervisor complies to ISO 26262:2018 ASIL-B.

The COQOS hypervisor SDK (Image: OpenSynergy)

The hypervisor runs directly on the SoC application cores (at the highest privilege level) and creates several virtual machines (VMs). Each VM is isolated from the others and this separation (ISO 26262 calls it “freedom from interference”) supports some of the key integration requirements. The hypervisor supports the controlled interaction between the VMs and devices on the SoC and communication between the VMs.

The COQOS hypervisor targets the specific needs of automotive devices such as a cockpit controller. COQOS Hypervisor is highly configurable so that customers can for example:

change the number of VMs

assign to physical cores and temporal behavior

connect via inter-VM communication channels

grant access rights of VMs to devices

use it as security features of the hardware

It is minimalistic in its design and therefore is small, fast and certifiable.

Debugging and tracing are key steps of a development workflow. With their tools, Lauterbach supports engineers in finding the reason for erroneous results during program execution by allowing them to control the execution, inspecting intermediate results or tracing the program execution to perform analysis such as runtime behavior or code coverage without adding additional instrumentation to the code or stopping the SoC.

OpenSynergy’s CEO, Regis Adjamah, said, “We are excited to have Lauterbach as part of the COQOS ecosystem. It’s an important element allowing our customers for an easy analysis and optimization of their virtualized systems. Development control is now just as easy and reliable as it was on native systems.”

Norbert Weiß, managing director of Lauterbach Germany, added, “We are proud to announce our partnership with OpenSynergy for their COQOS hypervisors as they enable highly integrated embedded systems but also add another level of complexity. The TRACE32 awareness simplifies the use of debug and trace tools to customers and therefore provides efficient error handling and analysis of the guest virtual machines.”

Developers using TRACE32 can access OpenSynergy’s COQOS awareness upon request at no extra costs.

Lauterbach plans to show this support for OpenSynergy’s hypervisors at the virtual embedded world 2021 event.

