Lenovo embedded computer addresses growth in edge data - Embedded.com

embedded world 2021 – Lenovo has announced a new embedded computer portfolio for edge data processing. Its new ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 build on the company’s existing ThinkEdge products, but specifically provide small, rugged, and powerful computing for the needs of enterprise data processing, security and scalability at the edge.

Blake Kerrigan

Speaking to embedded.com, Blake Kerrigan, GM edge computing at Lenovo PCs and smart devices, said, “We are launching these two new products over the next 45 days, as standard products through all our channels. The SE30 is for more mobile, rugged environments with its extended temperature range and 4G, plus it has an expandable I/O box. The SE50 is for more high-performance requirements and has integrated I/O. It also can accommodate future acceleration, for example, later this year, we’ll be able to integrate Movidius accelerators.”

Asked about the biggest trends in embedded computing, he said, “The biggest one is addressing edge AI: how do you take the tools in the cloud and move to the edge? How do you take tools in the cloud and move them to the edge? The software ecosystem is really going to start ‘pulling’ the hardware.” He added, “The biggest opportunity in edge computing is in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge. To address this, the embedded and industrial PC market is going strong.”

In a Lenovo survey of IT executives and managers, it found that edge computing solutions are an urgent priority and their deployment is on a fast-track. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed stated they are “looking to implement new edge computing solutions within the next 6 months.” And 82 percent stated that “real time data collection and analysis is where edge solutions are making the most impact on their business.”

According to Gartner, it is estimated that by 2025, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge. The global pandemic has become a catalyst for digital transformation and accelerated the push to the edge for many levels of the enterprise, as new solutions for operations and sales are introduced in global markets.

Edge computing applications are numerous and growing rapidly. Retailers are implementing more automated checkouts and dynamic signage, real-time store traffic monitoring, inventory and fulfilling. Manufacturers are further automating assembly lines with predictive maintenance alerts and utilizing smart cameras for safety and quality inspections. Healthcare turns to edge computing for remote patient monitoring and medical device integration. With increased need for powerful, real-time insights across industries, the edge is becoming more critical and complex than ever.

Lenovo said edge computing is critical infrastructure for intelligent transformation within the enterprise. So, its new products in the ThinkEdge portfolio are purpose-built devices designed to be networked on premise or embedded in solutions.

Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30

The new ThinkEdge SE30 is a small and rugged compute device for edge workloads. It includes the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 vPro processors for industrial computing. The processor improves compute power, accelerates AI workloads, and is built for edge implementations in enterprise with extended temperature support from -20 to +60 Celsius, long-life reliability, as well as enhanced security and manageability features. The ThinkEdge SE30 will start with 4G support globally and have 5G availability with key carrier support in the second half of this year. Embedded applications for the ThinkEdge SE30 include kiosks and ATMs for smart retail, automated production lines in manufacturing, and medical device monitoring in healthcare, among others.

Lenovo ThinkEdge SE50

The new ThinkEdge SE50 is designed for applications that require higher analytics and data processing at the edge. The embedded edge compute device includes an Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro processor for industrial computing and up to 32GB of memory. End users can deploy the ThinkEdge SE50 to aggregate and analyze real-time data from distributed IoT devices. This smart edge device can filter and forward IoT data across the WAN (wide area network) to the cloud or data center. Customers have the option to enhance their edge AI strategy with silicon and optimized software leveraging the OpenVINO toolkit.

