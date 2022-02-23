LIN monitor software now enables scripting - Embedded.com

PEAK-System’s Windows software for displaying LIN (local interconnect network) messages has been updated to support script code implementations for different LIN elements in the software.

The new PLIN-View Pro 3 version of its monitoring software for LIN connections via PEAK-System’s interfaces – PCAN-USB Pro, PCAN-USB Pro FD, and PLIN-USB – support scripting with the Microsoft C# programming language. The publisher frames’ data from the transmit and publish lists can be modified, as can the schedule table entries. A C# script can be specified in each case for different events for these elements.

In the new release, the new output window provides the user with various feedback options, such as information about project loading processes, or LDF files (LIN description files), and an additional output option for C# scripts. Within the PCAN-View for CAN interfaces from PEAK-System, users can now also find hardware information on a tab in PLIN-View Pro and can, for example, change the hardware ID. In addition, the handling of trace recordings has been simplified in PLIN-View Pro 3.

Incoming LIN messages can be viewed using PLIN-View Pro 3, which now supports script code implementations for different LIN elements in the software. (Image: PEAK-System)

PEAK-System provides a range of hardware, software and services for CAN and LIN field bus interfaces. The hardware includes CAN FD connections for high-speed USB 2.0, PCI Express Mini, and M.2, as well as CAN/LIN interfaces for conventional PC interfaces and embedded applications, and I/O modules with CAN connection for control, data recording, and processing. Software includes monitoring and diagnosis of CAN and LIN busses, plus programs for recording, playback, and simulation of message traffic.

The LIN interface is defined in ISO 17987 which addresses use cases, the communication protocol and the physical layer requirements of in-vehicle communication network, which is the local interconnect network (LIN). As an automotive focused low speed universal asynchronous receiver transmitter (UART) based network, the LIN protocol is designed for low-cost automotive control applications, such as door module and air conditioning systems, serving as a communication infrastructure for low-speed control applications in vehicles.

