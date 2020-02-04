Linux board combines hardware-based security with comprehensive security suite

Arrow Electronics offers the Shield96 board, a trusted Linux platform, with Sequitur Labs’ EmSPARK Security Suite already integrated to protect IoT edge devices. This security-onboarded solution can cut time to market by at least six months, said Arrow.

Built with a Microchip Technology SAMA5D2 processor system-in-package (SiP) that contains an Arm Cortex-A5 MPU and 1Gbit DDR2 RAM, Shield96 leverages its hardware-based security including TrustZone architecture, tamper detection, secure data storage, secure boot, and cryptographic accelerators.



Figure: Arrow Shield96 board. (Source: Arrow Electronics)

The EmSPARK Security Suite protects embedded firmware, keys, and security-critical assets. It works with the native hardware security features, and provides tools for secure device provisioning and APIs to access trust services such as secure storage, firmware update, and payload verification, said Arrow.

The board is suitable for proof-of-concept as well as development and testing. It connects users with Arrow services, including hardware/software and application development, scalable cloud or self-hosted analytics and dashboard development, and provisioning services to help create customized production-ready systems.

Arrow Electronics will showcase the Shield96 board at the Embedded World trade show (booth 340, hall 4A) in February. Arrow, Microchip Technology, Sequitur Labs will be hosting the webinar “Simplified Security for Endpoint Solutions” on February 18, 2020.

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

