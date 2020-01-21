Low-current ToF sensor features 5 meter range

Chirp Microsystems’ CH-201 MEMS sonar-on-chip time-of-flight (ToF) sensor offers a sensing range of up to 5 meters for room-scale applications. Expanding the SmartSonic MEMS ultrasonic platform, the CH-201 and its associated software address a broad range of use-case scenarios, including range finding, presence/proximity sensing, object detection/avoidance, and 3-D position tracking.

The CH-201 employs a tiny ultrasonic transducer chip that sends a pulse of ultrasound and then listens for echoes returning from targets in the sensor’s field of view. By calculating the distance based on ToF, the sensor determines the location of an object relative to a device and triggers a programmed behavior. The device also packs a power-efficient DSP on a custom low-power, mixed-signal CMOS ASIC in its 3.5×3.5×1.25-mm package.

In addition to an operating range of 20 cm to 5 m, the CH-201 delivers fast and accurate range measurement, regardless of target size. It detects objects of any color, including optically transparent ones, and offers a customizable field of view of up to 180 degrees. The sensor has a sample rate of up to 100 samples/s. Range noise is 0.2 mm RMS at a 1-mm range and 1 mm RMS typical.

Ultralow power operation enables always-on sensing in battery-powered devices. Operating at 1 sample/s, the CH-201 consumes 15 µW at a range of 1 m maximum and 27 µW at a range of 4 m maximum. At 25 samples/s, power consumption is 180 µW at 1 m and 500 µW at 4 m.

Shipping now to select OEMs, the CH-201 ultrasonic ToF sensor will be available worldwide in 2Q 2020.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

