Low-power Bluetooth MCU series includes integrated NFC tags

NXP Semiconductors N.V. has launched its QN9090 and QN9030 Bluetooth 5 system-on-chips (SoCs) with hardware-compatible options for 802.15.4, Multiprotocol RF, and optional NFC technology. Designed for intelligent connected devices, the latest additions to NXP’s QN series of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices offer ultra-low power consumption and integrate a high-capacity CPU with a wide operating temperature range, a variety of analog and digital peripherals, and BLE mesh support.

The QN9090 and QN9030 devices are powered by an Arm Cortex-M4 running at 48 MHz and include up to 640 kB on-board flash and 152-kB SRAM, enabling complex applications and safe over-the-air (OTA) updates.



Block diagram. (Source: NXP)

In addition, the BLE SoC with NFC integrated on-chip, the QN9090T and QN9030T variants, support out-of-band wireless communications for a variety of use cases. This integration simplifies the pairing process and eliminates the need for the NFC tag to be powered.



Typical application circuit. (Source: NXP)

These devices also open up opportunities for diagnostics or device commissioning. Applications range from personal health-care devices, sports and fitness trackers, and toys and gaming peripherals to connected appliances, building and home automation, and beacons and mesh networks.

Key features include:

Ultra-low-power solution for Bluetooth and battery-operated applications, featuring 4.3-mA Rx current and 7.3-mA Tx current @ +0 dBm

CPU with large and scalable embedded flash memory and SRAM: 48-MHz Arm Cortext-M4, 640 kB of embedded flash and 152 kB of SRAM

Advanced integration with peripherals including NFC NTAG

Rich set of MCU capabilities, including various low-power modes, digital MIC interface with wake-up on audio event, and quad SPI NOR flash memory controller for high density data or code storage

Standardized connectivity: 2.4-GHz Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 transceiver supporting 2 Mbits/s and up to eight concurrent Bluetooth connections with antenna diversity support

Integrated power amplifiers with high transmit power (up to +11 dBm) to make long-distance transmission possible

Wide temperature range of -40°C to 125°C

The QN9090/30 devices and related QN9090DK development board are available now from NXP and its distribution partners.



NXP QN9090DK development board for the QN9090. (Source: NXP)

The NXP MCUXpresso SDK for QN is compatible with the latest toolchains from IAR and NXP’s MCUXpresso IDE. The full MCUXpresso Suite of software also provides a fast path to add BLE capability to an existing design on other NXP devices. Other tools include the NXP IoT Toolbox smart device application and NXP Connectivity Tool and Test Tool.

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

