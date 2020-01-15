Low-power wireless microcontroller is Lora-compliant

Based on a low-power STM32 microcontroller with a 48-MHz Arm Cortex-M4 core, the STM32WLE5 system-on-chip from STMicroelectronics packs a LoRa-compliant radio for connecting smart devices to the Internet of Things using long-distance wireless connections. The integrated radio offers dual high-power and low-power transmitter modes that cover the entire global sub-1 GHz unlicensed frequency range from 150 MHz to 960 MHz, ensuring compatibility with LoRa networks in all territories.

Sensitivity down to -148 dBm and two embedded power amplifiers with maximum transmit power of up to 15 dBm and 22 dBm maximize the device’s RF range. In addition to embedded LoRa modulation, the STM32WLE5 is capable of (G)FSK, (G)MSK, and BPSK modulation to allow various alternative protocols, including proprietary protocols.

Flash memory options of 64 kbytes, 128 kbytes, and 256 kbytes let designers choose the optimal code and data storage density for the entire platform, including application and radio. The STM32WLE5 also leverages built-in security features, such as 128-/256-bit AES hardware encryption, sector protection against read/write operation, and public-key cryptography with an elliptic curve encryption engine.

STM32WLE family devices combine an Arm Cortex-M4 core with a LoRa-compliant ultra-low-power radio subsystem. (Source: STMicroelectronics)

The STM32WLE5 SoC enables developers to create devices like remote environmental sensors, meters, trackers, and process controllers that help efficiently manage energy and resources. The part comes in a 5×5-mm UFBGA73 package and offers STM32Cube software support, as well as a LoRaWAN stack certified for all regions.

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

