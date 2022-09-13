Luos adds plug and play microservices to ESP32 MCU: embedded

Advertisement

Luos, an open-source lightweight containerization platform enabling a microservices architecture for embedded systems, has added support for Espressif Systems ESP32 MCU. This means developers of internet of things (IoT) products can more easily add different plug and play microservices on the network.

Developed by the company of the same name as an open-source project, Luos works by containerizing embedded features into services on the devices, enabling a microcontroller to host a series of services – such as data acquisition from sensors, actuators, or specific pieces of behavior for the devices. These features are placed inside services, which can then be deployed anywhere in a Luos network, and accessed directly, no matter where they are in the network. Services can also be dynamically connected and disconnected and can be detected and found by an application.

The Luos engine is an embedded lightweight and real-time C code library that can be included and used in firmware. This library provides a simple API to create, manage, and interact with services. The engine is open source under Apache 2.0 license and available on GitHub.

The company said that with Luos’ topology detection feature, developers can now easily hot plug boards and add features to an existing system. Messages and information are exchanged via the Luos communications protocol through the Robus Network also developed by Luos, making it easier to connect MCUs from different brands.

Luos enables embedded system developers to think of their product development as a whole microservice system. Since it encapsulates any feature into services, it is like an API that allows you to use the service regardless of your hardware. (Image: Luos)

From the Luos point of view, it said there are no differences between exchanging information between one service on the same board, between two services on multiple electronic boards, or between one service on a board and a computer, or a cloud application. That’s because Luos encapsulates any feature into services, and these services are like an API that allow you to use it regardless of the hardware. It’s possible to interact from a program on a computer directly with a program embedded directly into electronic boards (such as a sensor, a battery, or a motor). This allows software developers to interact with the embedded world easily. Luos said a lot of robotics developers just develop some drivers, allowing them to use motors or sensors.

The Luos microservices architecture provides flexibility for many project possibilities – running as a single service on a single node (physical component “hardware” running Luos) or several services on several nodes. For example, an intelligent agriculture system that can automatically irrigate a plot of land; a facial recognition robot that can identify the emotions in a face; or a smart parking system that can identify and monitor available spaces.

The ESP32 low-cost, low-power microcontroller with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support is used for a wide-range of applications and especially suited for IoT and embedded applications, as well as wearable electronics and mobile devices. In many cases, ESP32’s are used in proof-of-concept rather than in production. Luos said it architecture makes it possible to more quickly have a testable product developed at a lower cost. ESP32 is popular for creating wireless connected projects easily through the Arduino software development kit (SDK). The Luos software is also compatible with the Arduino SDK.

“Adding support for the ESP32 makes Luos compatible with IoT product development happening around the world,” said Nicolas Rabault, co-founder and CEO, Luos. “A broad community of developers can benefit from the plug-and-play and our microservices approach makes it easy to share and reuse functionality in many innovative projects that are in prototyping or production phases.”

Founded in 2018 in Bordeaux, France, Luos provides a simple and lightweight containerization platform that enables a microservices architecture for edge and embedded systems. Its modular design can be used to simplify and link any hardware component and application code together as a single system image making management and updates easier.

