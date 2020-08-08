MCU reduces power, boosts reliability for industrial designs - Embedded.com

Maxim’s MAX32670 Arm Cortex-M4F MCU protects all of its embedded SRAM and flash memory with error-correcting code (ECC) to prevent bit flips and improve reliability in industrial and IoT applications. With ECC, single-bit errors are detected and corrected by hardware before bit-flip errors disrupt MCU operation and produce a negative impact on the application.

According to the manufacturer, the MAX32670 32-bit microcontroller also reduces power consumption and saves space. With active power consumption of just 40 μW/MHz, the device executes commands from flash memory using 40% less power than competitive industrial MCUs. Further, Maxim reports that the MAX32670 is 50% smaller than the closest competitor. These features make the MAX32670 well-suited for battery-operated sensor applications where power and space are at a premium.

In addition to the Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, the MAX32670 comes with 384 kbytes of flash memory and 128 kbytes of SRAM. It is available in 1.8×2.6-mm WLP and 5×5-mm TQFN packages. In lots of 1000 units, the MAX32670 costs $1.44 each. An evaluation kit is also available for $25.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

