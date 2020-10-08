Medical image sensor shrinks endoscope design - Embedded.com

The OmniVision OH02A1S provides simultaneous white-light RGB and IR monochrome capture in a single CMOS medical image sensor. Using the OH02A1S, designers of chip-on-tip endoscopes for cancer detection can eliminate a second image sensor. The integration of IR and RGB light in a single sensor not only reduces the size of endoscopes, but also trims cost, power, and heat.

Endoscopes outfitted with the OH02A1S sensor allow surgeons to switch between high-quality RGB and IR in real time or display both images simultaneously overlaid on one monitor, or side by side on two monitors. Additionally, the smaller size and reduced heat of an OH02A1S-enabled endoscope means it can reach farther into the body than was previously possible with larger outside-diameter, two-imager designs. Sensor power consumption of just 90 mW at full power results in less heat generation.



OH02A1S functional block diagram. (Source: OmniVision)

The OH02A1S employs a 1.4-micron PureCel pixel architecture with 4×4 binning for the highest image quality. This architecture offers high quantum efficiency for strong low-light performance and a high dynamic range for clarity in scenes with widely contrasting bright and dark areas. The sensor delivers 1080p (1920×1080) resolution at 60 frames/s or 720p (1280×720) resolution at 90 frames/s via a two-lane MIPI serial output. It also packs 2 kbits of on-chip one-time-programmable memory.

Offered in a 1/6-in. optical format, the OH02A1S RGB-IR medical image sensor is available now in a 3.8×2.9-mm chip-scale package.

>> An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

