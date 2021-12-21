Memfault partners with Silicon Labs for IoT device diagnostics in cloud - Embedded.com

Memfault, a specialist in cloud-based diagnostics for embedded devices, has partnered with Silicon Labs to provide an embedded diagnostics platform enabling developers to proactively monitor their Silicon Labs EFR32 and EFM32 designs, discover root-cause and smartly deploy and manage firmware updates in IoT devices.

The partnership enables advanced MCU-based applications to de-risk development and launch schedules, and confidently ship products that can be monitored and continuously improved in the field.

Memfault offers a remote diagnostics platform that empowers embedded engineers to remotely and continuously monitor and improve devices in the field. With a lightweight SDK built into the device firmware, Memfault captures critical metrics and system data and couples it with a cloud platform that generates insights that can be viewed anywhere. This enables a deeper understanding of product behavior at scale, with the ability to proactively detect and root out the causes of problems, and distribute fixes with Memfault’s over the air (OTA) delivery system. Support engineers, firmware developers, and operators all benefit through limited downtime, reducing engineering costs, and meeting development schedules on time.

Silicon Labs’ senior director for IoT hardware platforms, Dev Pradhan, said, “The connectivity, performance, power efficiency and features available with Silicon Labs EFR32 and EFM32 microcontroller units (MCUs) unlock many applications for embedded devices, but firmware complexity and expanded device mobility have made it nearly impossible to test all scenarios before shipment. As a result, product-makers often encounter edge cases that trigger bugs in their code, leading to extra support costs for troubleshooting and brand damage. Memfault’s debugging and monitoring tools offer far more than simple raw logs and customer ticket information that will enable our customers to more accurately correlate behaviors with device state to reproduce the issue and find solutions quickly.”

Memfault captures critical metrics and system data and couples it with a cloud platform that generates insights that can be viewed anywhere. (Source: Memfault)

Memfault created a cloud-based embedded device diagnostics platform that solves these serviceability challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging and firmware over-the-air (OTA) management. This provides engineers with detailed visibility into device performance and fleet-level behaviors of products anywhere in the world as if they had them attached to a local debugger, allowing them to proactively identify top issues and resolve them all from one cohesive interface.

“Memfault is excited to partner with Silicon Labs to service customers with better tools and experiences developing and managing the vast array of connected devices that permeates our daily lives,” said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. “With a wide range of connectivity options and performance in the EFR32 and EFM32 MCUs, advanced applications can be developed, which can empower customers to tackle more challenging firmware and hardware issues.”

A detailed implementation guide is available here, enabling engineers to try Memfault free on Silicon Labs’ EFR32 and EFM32 development kits, new projects and existing device fleets.

