MEMS design automation tool models wider range of geometries - Embedded.com

For engineers designing and integrating for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) devices such as motion sensors, microphones, timing devices and energy harvesters into other systems and circuits, Coventor, a Lam Research company, has released a new version of its MEMS design automation platform. Its CoventorMP 1.3 software extends the range of geometries that can be accurately modeled, with new features including enhanced device construction and modeling capabilities, simulation and results performance improvements, and additional self-help features.

The CoventorMP platform provides a unified environment for MEMS design, starting from fully parametric design entry to the production of functional models that can be simulated at all levels of abstraction. Within this platform, the MEMS+ software enables users to assemble advanced finite elements, or fundamental MEMS-specific building blocks, into a completed design. The design outputs, which can be directly included in MathWorks system models and Cadence circuit designs, provide simulation results up to 100 times faster than conventional finite element analysis tools.

The latest release, CoventorMP 1.3, addresses the need to quickly and easily design highly complex MEMS devices and improve the performance and reliability of next-generation MEMS devices in consumer, automotive, aerospace, industrial and IoT applications. It helps designers gain a deeper understanding of device behavior prior to fabrication, helping accelerate product development.

The director of MEMS design and ADI fellow at Analog Devices, Sam Zhang, said, “The latest CoventorMP product release delivered a breakthrough in MEMS design capabilities. With the introduction of GDS import capabilities and the ability to mesh arbitrary geometry in MEMS+, we can quickly and accurately evaluate the performance of a MEMS design at both the device and system level. MEMS+ allows us to easily iterate on design changes and improvements to meet our product performance goals. ADI has greatly benefitted from Coventor’s advances in MEMS design automation, and we look forward to continuing our long-term collaboration with Coventor.”

The new version of CoventorMP 1.3, which is available now, includes enhanced device construction and modeling, improved simulation and new self-help features.

Enhanced device construction and modeling capabilities

Coventor said powerful automatic meshing capabilities have been added to the MEMS+ plate component. Accurate simulation of the highly perforated plate structures typically found in MEMS devices is assured, with up to 3 million degrees of freedom supported along with automated selection of the mesh algorithm. Coupled with Coventor’s design methodology, users can now create auto-meshed designs directly from layout.

Simulation and results performance improvements

CoventorMP 1.3 has improved control of result file sizes, resulting in reduced simulation time and disk space used. MEMS+ model output options that are now available during MATLAB simulations can substantially reduce simulation times. The MEMS+ simulator provides more precise numerical results.

Additional self-help features

New support is available for the MEMSCAP PolyMUMPS and SOIMUMPS foundry processes in MEMS+. An expanded library of device examples has also been provided in CoventorMP, along with enhancements to the CoventorMP online help system.

CoventorMP 1.3 will be installed and deployed at all major customers in the US, Europe, Asia and worldwide.

