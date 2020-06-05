MEMS motion sensor features low noise figure

The InvenSense ICM-42688-P sensor combines a 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer for precision motion-sensing applications. According to InvenSense, the ICM-42688-P provides a 40% lower noise figure and two times the temperature stability of conventional consumer-grade inertial measurement units (IMUs), ensuring accurate motion measurement independent of temperature changes.

Suitable for robotics, wearables, drones, and other motion-sensing applications, the MEMS motion-tracking device accepts an external clock input to improve system-level performance and eliminate timing errors. An integrated ADC enables an 8× increase in gyroscope resolution and a 4× increase in accelerometer resolution. The ICM-42688-P has a configurable host interface that supports I3C, I2 C, and SPI serial communications, along with a 2-kB FIFO and two programmable interrupts with low-power wake-on-motion to minimize system power consumption.

InvenSense also offers the DK-42688-P development platform, which includes the necessary software tools to expedite evaluation and development of systems based on the ICM-42688-P 6-axis motion sensor.

Both the ICM-42688-P sensor and DK-42688-P development kit are sold through InvenSense’s distributor network.

This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

