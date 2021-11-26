Microchip adds edge compute dev tool for smart vision in IIoT - Embedded.com

Second development tool in its smart embedded vision initiative for designers using its PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA simplifies edge-compute design in thermally challenging IIoT and factory automation environments.

Microchip Technology has introduced the second development tool offering in its Smart Embedded Vision initiative for designers using its PolarFire RISC-V system on chip (SoC) field programmable gate array (FPGA). The company said as the industry’s lowest-power SoC FPGA in its class, the PolarFire device is the only mid-range device of its kind to simultaneously supports dual 4K video processing and quad core RISC-V application-class processors running both the real time operating system (RTOS) and rich operating systems like Linux.

The smart embedded vision development platform adds to the company’s previously announced VectorBlox software development kit (SDK) and intellectual property (IP) for using the PolarFire devices to program a trained neural network without prior FPGA expertise. The latest offering simplifies edge-compute solution development in the thermally challenging environments of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and factory automation applications. The platform’s IP, hardware and tools for these solutions include:

Embedded vision – supports the following: dual 4K MIPI CSI-2 cameras; HDMI 2.0 with expansion based on the FPGA mezzanine card (FMC); CoaXPress 2.0; SDI (6 Gbps and 12 Gbps); universal serial 10 GE media independent interface (USXGMII) MAC IP with auto-negotiation; and USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2 protocols.

IIoT and factory automation – enables: Wi-Fi/Bluetooth; USB 2.0; SD card; embedded multimediacard (eMMC); fully integrated peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) endpoint and root port functionality configured for four lanes; and a mikroBUS connector that can be used with Microchip’s Trust&GO platform for secure cloud connectivity.

The platform includes support for Microchip’s Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem including development tools from AdaCore, Green Hills Software, Mentor Graphics and Wind River. Commercial RTOS solutions are available including VxWorks and Nucleus, and free ones include Zephyr and FreeRTOS. Middleware solutions are available from DornerWorks, Hex Five and Veridify Security.

Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGAs combine thermal efficiency, and defense-grade security for smart, connected systems with half the power consumption of alternatives, the company claims. The PolarFire SoC and the smart embedded vision platform offer designers the choice of rich operating system-based edge compute, hard real-time, with large 2 MB memory and mixed real-time plus rich OS support. Users can learn one platform and serve three applications.

