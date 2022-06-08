RISC-V PolarFire FPGAs enter mass production: embedded.com

Microchip said it is writing a new chapter in the history of RISC-V with the availability of production-qualified SoC PolarFire devices.

Microchip Technology has announced its RISC-V based PolarFire SoC FPGAs (field programmable gate arrays) have entered volume production. It said that production qualification for its MPFS250T and MPFS025T marks a major milestone in the evolution of embedded processors, making it the first SoC FPGA line based on the royalty-free RISC-V open instruction set architecture (ISA) to have customers ramping up production.

Microchip also stated that its Mi-V ecosystem is helping streamline RISC-V adoption in small, low cost, power-efficient IoT and edge compute products.

The company said its PolarFire SoC FPGAs enable new configurable processing opportunities with their hardened real-time, Linux-capable RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a fast FPGA fabric, backed by Microchip’s commitment to a product roadmap and long-term availability. They also take advantage of customizations enabled by the open-standard RISC-V ISA to enhance power efficiency, security and reliability as compared to alternative processing options, while introducing new capabilities such as the deterministic Asymmetric Multiprocessing (AMP) mode allowing users to run a Linux OS while running a maximum-performance, real-time application.

As a result, these SoCs can enable new solutions to challenges in improving computational power efficiency and delivering compute acceleration at the network edge and delivering optimum capabilities for communications, defense, medical and industrial automation applications.

The vice president of marketing for Microchip’s FPGA business unit, Shakeel Peera, said, “We now have a large funnel of customers who have designed in the PolarFire SoC family with our suite of Mi-V tools and solutions. These customers have developed innovative products that bring best-in-class solutions to market with superior thermal and power efficiency, as well as unprecedented compute capability in small form factors. We are now writing a new chapter in the history of RISC-V with the availability of production-qualified SoC PolarFire devices.”

The Mi-V ecosystem’s role in RISC-V adoption spans a comprehensive variety of IP, hardware, operating systems, middleware, debuggers, compilers and design services. Over 24 partners are working with Microchip to continuously expand the low-cost evaluation platform and accelerate design deployment across a variety of industries. Microchip said it removes barriers to entry, enabling embedded engineers, software designers and hardware developers to leverage the advantages of the RISC-V ISA and the PolarFire SoC FPGA’s combination of small form factors, thermal efficiency and low power consumption.

