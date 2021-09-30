Microsys and Hailo offer new edge-server grade AI platform - Embedded.com

Microsys and Hailo develop embedded platform, combining AI processor with Arm Cortex NXP Layerscape platforms to give customers an efficient AI implemented into connected edge appliances for situational awareness and predictive maintenance analytics.

MicroSys Electronics has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Hailo to launch its miriac AIP-LX2160A embedded platform hosting up to five integrated Hailo-8 AI accelerator modules. The new solution enables high-performance and scalable edge-server grade AI inference capabilities at the edge, offering a high bandwidth and power-efficient solution for a wide range of applications in industry 4.0, automotive, and heavy machinery.

Powered by the NXP QorIQ Layerscape LX2160A high-throughput processor technology, the miriac AIP-LX2160A can integrate multiple advanced Hailo-8 AI accelerators and offers what the companies said is ‘best-in-class’ processing performance and deep learning capabilities of up to 130 tera-operations per second (TOPS). The combined solution delivers AI computing performance across multiple standard neural network benchmarks, including over 6000 frames per second (FPS) on Resnet-50, over 5000 FPS on Mobilenet-V1 SSD and close to 1000 FPS on YOLOv5m.

Awarded the best AI and vision processor 2021 by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, the automotive grade Hailo-8 claims to outperform other available AI processors for edge computing with up to 26 TOPS at a typical power consumption of 2.5 W. The embedded platform combining the Hailo-8 AI processor with MicroSys’s Arm Cortex NXP Layerscape platforms give customers an efficient AI implemented into their connected edge appliances for situational awareness and predictive maintenance analytics.

The Microsys miriac-AIP-LX2160A.

“Our strategic partnership with Hailo is an important milestone, helping our customers reap the enormous benefits of AI and neural networks,” said Ina Sophia Schindler, managing director at MicroSys Electronics. “Hailo’s AI processor allows edge devices to run full-scale deep learning applications more efficiently, effectively, and sustainably while significantly lowering costs. In combination with our NXP processor-based platforms, our customers get one of the most powerful AI solutions that can be developed for edge applications.”

Typical markets for this new application-ready bundle include low-power IIoT and industry 4.0 edge servers for predictive maintenance, collaborative robotics, video surveillance servers in infrastructures with distributed cameras, communication servers for autonomous vehicles in logistics and agriculture, and heavy equipment for construction, as well as edge servers in trains where multiple GigE vision camera streams are analyzed with AI for increased safety and security.

Orr Danon, CEO and co-founder of Hailo, said, “This collaboration strengthens our position in the edge computing sector, enabling us to further address the rapidly growing market seeking embedded edge platforms with robust AI capabilities. We look forward to continuing to work with MicroSys to bring unmatched edge processing solutions to a broad range of automotive and industrial automation applications.”

The new application-ready AI starter kit comes replete with everything necessary for evaluation and development, including a carrier board, cable set and cooling solution. Developers will also have access to MicroSys’s comprehensive AI toolchain and developer tools offered in Hailo’s developer zone.

