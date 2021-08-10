Mikroe sensor click board can take the pressure for $25 - Embedded.com

Air Flow Click is an air flow monitoring peripheral development board for applications that demand high precision, extended measurement range, is ideal for sensitive medical applications as well as precision industrial uses including leak detection.

MikroElektronika (Mikroe) has launched Air Flow Click, an air flow monitoring peripheral development board for applications that demand high precision, extended measurement range, and the convenience of a single device. Available for US$25, the board is ideal for sensitive medical applications such as ventilators, spirometers and sleep diagnostic equipment, as well as precision industrial uses including leak detection.

Air Flow Click is a compact add-on board that contains a flow-based 2-in-1 differential pressure sensor from First Sensor, part of TE Connectivity. (Source: Mikroe)

At the heart of the board is a flow-based 2-in-1 differential pressure sensor made by First Sensor (part of TE Connectivity). The LHDULTRAM012UB3, LHD ULTRA series pressure sensor measures the thermal flow measurement of a gas through dual micro-flow channels integrated within the sensor chip to effectively maximize the dynamic range of the sensor from 0 to 1250Pa. An on-board MCU with an accurate 24-bit ADC provides signal processing, including response from the two sensing elements, linearization, barometric compensation and temperature correction.

Nebojsa Matic, CEO at Mikroe, said, “We’re all under pressure, these days, but for just $25 USD designers can buy Air Flow Click, a fully tested product, ready to be used on their system.”

Mikroe’s Air Flow Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. Click boards are equipped with the standard 16-pin mikroBUS socket which was invented by Mikroe ten years ago. The mikroBUS socket comprises a pair of 1×8 female headers with a proprietary pin configuration and silkscreen markings. The pinout (always laid out in the same order) consists of three groups of communications pins (SPI, UART and I2C), six additional pins (PWM, interrupt, analog input, reset and chip select), and two power groups (+3.3V and 5V).

Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and Air Flow Click is part of a growing family of 32 pressure sensor Clicks that suit a wide range of applications.

Microchip was one of the early large chip company adopters of the mikroBUS standard in 2016. All Microchip development boards since then contain one or more mikroBUS sockets. The standard is also included in leading microcontrollers from Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards.

