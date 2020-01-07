Motion sensors support fault tolerant requirements

TDK Corp. has launched a fault tolerant InvenSense inertial measurement unit (IMU) family for industrial applications. The ultra-low-noise IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 include multiple 6-axis sensors that provide precision measurements in harsh environments. Each sensor can measure three dimensions of linear acceleration and three dimensions of rotational rate.

The 6-axis industrial IMUs offers 1.9 deg/hr gyroscope bias instability, and microsecond accurate time stamping features. The family is factory calibrated over the entire operating temperature range (-40°C to 85°C) for offset, sensitivity (scale factor), G-sensitivity, and cross-axis sensitivity.

The new motion sensor family integrates TDK’s unique SensorFT feature for fault tolerance, which combines a multi-IMU hardware design with the company’s proprietary fault detection and recovery software to deliver built-in redundancy and early warning capabilities.

Thanks to the family’s capability to take precise measurements in harsh environments, including vibration and wide temperature variations, the IIM-4623X products can be used in a variety of navigation and stabilization applications including precision agriculture, construction machinery, aerial vehicles and industrial robots.

As an example, the company cites a construction vehicle application that can combine IIM-4623X measurements with data from a global navigation system, such as GPS, to determine precise position, attitude, and motion in real time. Real-time information in this type of application is crucial for increased automation, efficiency, and safety of mobile industrial machinery, said TDK.

TDK customers can use the industrial IMU family with the InvenSense Coursa Drive software for a market-ready inertial navigation system (INS) with minimal development cost and resources.

The IIM-46234 and IIM-46230 products are available now for select early partners and customers. TDK will demonstrate the new family at CES 2020 in booth #11448, Central Hall (LVCC).

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

