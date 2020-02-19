Motor controller integrates Arm Cortex-M0 core

Infineon Technologies is releasing the new IMC300 motor controller series. It combines the iMOTION Motion Control Engine with an additional microcontroller based on the Arm Cortex-M0 core. IMC300 complements the IMC100 series and aims at variable speed drives that require very high application flexibility. Both families, IMC100 and IMC300, share the same implementation of the MCE 2.0 providing ready-to-use motor and, optional, PFC control. Applying the MCE for controlling the motor, customers can focus on their system application that runs fully independently on the embedded Arm microcontroller.



Typical application circuit. (Source: Infineon)

Infineon’s field-proven MCE 2.0 implements highly efficient field oriented control (FOC) of permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM). The MCE integrates all required hardware and software building blocks as well as all necessary protection features resulting in a reduced bill of material. It undergoes continuous improvements with typically two releases per year. The autonomous MCU offers a flexible peripheral set and can serve a multitude of purposes like system functions, specific communication or drive monitoring. IMC300 devices are pre-certified for applications requiring functional safety according to UL/IEC 60730 (‘Class B’).

IMC300 derivatives are offered for motor drives with and without PFC control. IMC300 devices in LQFP-64 packages are in mass production, and LQFP-48 types will be released in the second quarter 2020. Rapid prototyping of a drive inverter is enabled via two new control boards for the iMOTION Modular Application Design Kit (MADK). MADK is a modular and flexible development platform providing a range of control and power board options for motor drive applications up to 1kW. Infineon will showcase the new IMC300 series at the Embedded World in Nuremberg.

An earlier version of this article was originally published on our sister site, Power Electronics News.

