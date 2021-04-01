 My year on embedded: top 10 reads - Embedded.com

My year on embedded: top 10 reads

April 1, 2021

So as LinkedIn told me that I’d completed my one-year anniversary as Editor-in-chief of embedded.com, I decided to take a look at what people have been reading on the site over the last year.

What I have learned is that tutorial articles are really popular. From our archives from 2001, we consistently see reference materials, such as ’Modular programming in C’, and ‘Introduction to watchdog timers’, being the top read articles. Beyond these timeless references, what are visitors reading?

Here are the top 10 most read over the last 12 months (ie: until 31st March 2021). And for comparison, I’ve also added the top 10 during the month of March 2021.

Top articles for the 12 year to 31st March 2021

  1. Tesla Model X hacked with $195 Raspberry Pi based board
  2. Why a bare-metal developer moved to operating systems
  3. Surprises in C code
  4. Structures and classes in C++
  5. Interfacing with modern sensors: Interface design using C++
  6. Flash 101: The NAND Flash electrical interface
  7. Cuffless device delivers clinically accurate blood pressure measurements
  8. Programming embedded systems the easy way – with state machines
  9. Implementing an MQTT client for reactive systems
  10. 10 simple tricks to optimize your C code in small embedded systems

Top articles during the month of March 2021

  1. MISRA C: Write safer, clearer C code
  2. How the IoT is reshaping the construction industry
  3. Using Linux with critical applications: Like mixing oil and water?
  4. The role of artificial intelligence in autonomous vehicles
  5. Understanding the UART
  6. Surprises in C code
  7. When accuracy matters: assessing technologies for a social distancing wearable
  8. embedded world 2021: a digital nose gas sensor with AI
  9. Programming embedded systems the easy way – with state machines
  10. The basics of IoT’s Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP)
