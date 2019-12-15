New FPGA family cuts power consumption

December 15, 2019

CrossLink-NX FPGAs are built on the Lattice Nexus platform, which combines a 28-nm fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) manufacturing process with a fabric architecture optimized for low power in a small form factor.
Aimed at embedded vision and edge AI designs, CrossLink-NX FPGAs provide up to 75% lower power consumption than similar-class competitive FPGAs.

The first device in the CrossLink-NX series is offered in a 6 x 6-mm package, up to 10 times smaller than similar FPGAs, and is well-suited for outdoor, industrial, and automotive applications. CrossLink-NX FPGAs achieve a soft error rate (SER) that is up to 100 times lower than comparable devices, enabling their use in mission-critical applications.

The series furnishes multiple high-speed I/Os, including MIPI, PCIe, and DDR3 memory, and a high memory-to-logic ratio featuring 170 bits of memory for every logic cell. Fast configuration — I/O in 3 ms and total device in less than 15 m — affords instant-on performance for applications where long system boot time is unacceptable.

CrossLink-NX FPGAs are supported by a robust library of design software, IP blocks, and application reference designs. Originally scheduled for availability in 2020, Lattice is releasing CrossLink-NX ahead of schedule and is already sampling devices to select customers.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

 

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Five embedded audio trends for the new decade

December 20, 2019

Sorting out AI performance metrics

December 18, 2019

Tiny Bluetooth 5.0 module integrates chip antenna

December 18, 2019

Automating the IoT incident response process

December 17, 2019

Meeting medical device standards with off-the-shelf software

December 17, 2019