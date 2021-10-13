New Renesas MCUs for IoT endpoints like wearables and medical devices - Embedded.com

Renesas Electronics has introduced new microcontrollers (MCUs) for space-constrained, energy sensitive internet of things (IoT) endpoint applications, including wearables, medical devices, appliances and industrial automation.

The new RA2E2 MCU group, based on the latest Arm Cortex-M23 core, offer a combination of low power consumption, a set of peripherals targeted at IoT endpoint applications, and space-saving packaging options including a tiny 16-pin WLCSP (wafer level chip scale package) device measuring only 1.87 x 1.84 mm. The 48-MHz RA2E2 group enables fast design cycles and easy upgrades to other RA Family devices.

The new MCUs offer what Renesas said is the industry’s lowest operating power in their class, consuming only 81uA/MHz in active mode with software standby current of only 200nA with fast wakeup. The new devices also support a wide temperature range of Ta = -40/+125°C for harsh IoT operating environments. The group supports an I3C bus interface and integrates cost-saving peripheral functions, including an on-chip oscillator with precision of +/-1%, power on reset and low voltage detector, EEPROM, and a temperature sensor.

The RA2E2 group includes nine different devices, spanning from 16-pin to 24-pin packages, and from 16KB to 64KB of flash memory along with 8KB of SRAM. The devices also include 2KB of data flash memory, a feature that other low-pin count devices don’t provide. Renesas also said they are also the only MCUs in their class to offer an I3C bus interface, delivering high-speed communications of 4.6 Mbps while significantly reducing power consumption. Security features include a cryptography accelerator (AES256/128), a true random number generator (TRNG) and memory protection units.

The new MCUs are available today, and to help engineers get started, Renesas is offering the EK-RA2E2 evaluation kit.

As part of the Renesas RA family, which includes over 160 parts ranging from 48MHz to 200MHz, the new group is also supported by the Renesas flexible software program (FSP) that includes efficient drivers and middleware to ease the implementation of communications and security. The FSP’s GUI simplifies and accelerates the development process. It enables flexible use of legacy code as well as easy compatibility and scalability with other RA family devices. Designers using FSP also have access to the extensive Arm ecosystem, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market, as well as Renesas’ partner network.

“We see increasing demand for 32-bit MCUs in low-pin-count IoT endpoint applications, and the RA2E2 group addresses that market need with the right features and performance,” said Roger Wendelken, senior vice president in the IoT and infrastructure business unit at Renesas. “Our RA family now offers solutions from 16- to 176-pins and from 48- to 200-MHz performance, all supported by our FSP that enables easy and fast transition of design IP between different devices.”

