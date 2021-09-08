New Toshiba Arm Cortex-M4 MCUs target high-speed data processing - Embedded.com

Toshiba has 20 new microcontroller devices available for high-speed data processing as part of the TXZ+ family M4G group products, suitable for applications like office equipment, audio/video equipment, IoT, home appliances, building automation and factory automation.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has started mass production of 20 new microcontroller devices (MCUs) for high-speed data processing as part of the TXZ+ family M4G group products.

The new products are suited to a wide range of applications which require high-speed data processing. This includes office equipment (multi-function printers), audio/video (AV) equipment, IoT, home appliances, building automation and factory automation.

Manufactured in a 40nm process, the products use an Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU, running up to 200MHz, integrating a maximum of 2MB code flash and 32KB data flash memory with 100K write cycle endurance and feature various interfacing and communication options.

Microcontrollers in the M4G group have enhanced communication functions integrated as a serial memory interface that also supports quad/octal SPI, audio interface (I2S), and external bus interface in addition to UART, FUART, TSPI and I2C. In addition, the devices have an in-built 3-unit DMAC and a bus matrix structure, which greatly improves communication throughput compared to Toshiba’s conventional product.

The new devices support a variety of sensing applications due to their high-speed, high-precision 12-bit analog/digital converter (ADC) that allows individual sample-and-hold times to be set for each input channel with up to 24 channels. These devices provide effective solutions for AC motor, brushless DC motor (BLDC) with the integration of Toshiba’s advanced programmable motor driver (A-PMD).

The self-diagnosis functions incorporated in the devices for ROM, RAM, ADC and the clock support the achievement of IEC60730 Class B functional safety certification. These new devices offer low current consumption and high levels of functionality while maintaining good compatibility with devices within the existing TXZ family M4G group.

Comprehensive documentation, sample software (with examples of actual usage), and driver software for each peripheral are available for free download on Toshiba website. Additionally, evaluation boards and development environments are provided in cooperation with Toshiba’s global ecosystem partners.

