New video converter tests APIX3 automotive infotainment displays - Embedded.com

A new standalone HDMI-APIX3 converter module has been launched for testing high-resolution video automotive infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Inova Semiconductors said the module, developed by its partner ARRK Engineering, allows the convenient display of video signals from any HDMI source on APIX3-compatible automotive displays. In addition, the converter features flexible firmware that enables easy analysis of APIX3 displays as well as uncomplicated debugging of the component. Both image and control data can be transmitted. The resolution of the HDMI interface can be adjusted automatically or manually to the respective APIX3 display. A complex control unit can be simulated by integrating driver functions. It is also possible to receive and evaluate MII (media independent interface) Ethernet data.

APIX3 (automotive pixel link) is Inova Semiconductor’s third generation multichannel serializer/deserializer technology for high-resolution video applications in motor vehicles. Used in infotainment and ADAS, it can simultaneously set up multiple display connections with a bandwidth of up to 12 Gbit/s and supports HD as well as Ultra HD displays.

The new HDMI-APIX3 converter supports system developers as well as vehicle manufacturers in the development, validation and release of complex APIX3-networked infotainment solutions. In display development, it is suitable both as a general measurement technology and video source and, for example, for the durability testing of displays.

The HDMI-APIX3 converter module supports system developers as well as vehicle manufacturers in the development, validation and release of complex APIX3-networked infotainment solutions. (Image: Inova Semiconductors)

It is also used for review of new concept ideas from an OEM, rapid prototyping or targeted HMI development that must be precisely adapted to the respective application environment. Since the HDMI-APIX3 converter is downward compatible with the APIX2 interface, it can also be used with displays of the previous generation.

The compact HDMI-APIX3 module measures 105 mm x 46 mm x 80 mm and a weighs 250 g. On the front there is one interface each for the USB, Ethernet and HDMI connection. The back allows the connection of the APIX3 component to be tested, a supply voltage of 12 VDC and an exchangeable SD card. The power consumption of the converter is 2.7 W. The integrated microcontroller controls all important functions of the APIX3 converter. For example, it coordinates the display data channel of the HDMI interface so that the video data is sent in the format for the connected display. This means that the resolution of the HDMI interface can be adjusted at any time during runtime. This makes it easy to play back the desired image content on the display device in order to carry out extensive tests and analyses.

ARRK Engineering specializes in product development, with expertise in electronics and software, CAE, materials, acoustics, composites, car body and high-voltage storage, powertrain, chassis, interior and exterior, optical systems, passive safety and thermal management.

