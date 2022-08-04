Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin 32GB module now available: embedded.com

The Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is available now from over 30 technology providers in the Nvidia partner network.

Nvidia has announced the availability of the first of its four Jetson AGX Orin based production modules announced earlier this year at its GTC event. The Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module is available now, and over 30 technology providers in the Nvidia partner network worldwide are offering commercially available products powered by the new module, which provides up to a 6x performance leap over the previous generation.

This network enables production-ready systems with options for peripherals that customers can use to address challenges in industries such as manufacturing, retail, construction, agriculture, logistics, healthcare, smart cities, and last-mile delivery.

Developers looking for carrier boards and full hardware systems will find a range of options from AAEON, Auvidea, Connect Tech, MiiVii, Plink-AI, Realtimes and TZTEK to serve their needs. Over 350 camera and sensor options are available from Allied Vision, Appropho, Basler AG, e-Con Systems, Framos, Leopard Imaging, LIPS, Robosense, Shenzhen Sensing, Stereolabs, Thundersoft, Unicorecomm and Velodyne. These can support challenging indoor/outdoor lighting conditions, as well as capabilities like lidars for mapping, localization and navigation in robotics and autonomous machines.

For software support such as device management, operating systems (Yocto & Realtime OS), AI software and toolkits, developers can look to Allxon, Cogniteam, Concurrent Realtime, Deci AI, DriveU, Novauto, RidgeRun, and Sequitur Labs.

And for connectivity options, including WiFi 6/6E, LTE and 5G, developers can look at the product offerings from Telit, Quectel, Infineon and Silex.

How Orin helps address AI product development

The Jetson AGX Orin 32GB production module. (Image: Nvidia)

Traditionally, developers and engineers have been limited in their ability to handle multiple concurrent data streams for complex application environments. There are often strict latency requirements, energy-efficiency constraints, and issues with high-bandwidth wireless connectivity. And they need to be able to easily manage over-the-air software updates.

They’ve also been forced to include multiple chips in their designs to harness the compute resources needed to process diverse, ever-growing amounts of data.

Nvidia said Jetson AGX Orin overcomes these challenges. The Jetson AGX Orin developer kit, capable of up to 275 trillion operations per second, supports multiple concurrent AI application pipelines with an Nvidia Ampere architecture GPU, next-generation deep learning and vision accelerators, high-speed I/O, and fast memory bandwidth. With Jetson AGX Orin, customers can develop solutions using large and complex AI models to solve problems such as natural language understanding, 3D perception and multi-sensor fusion.

The four Jetson Orin-based production modules offer a full range of server-class AI performance. The Jetson AGX Orin 32GB module is available to purchase now, while the 64GB version will be available in November. Two Orin NX production modules are coming later this year.

