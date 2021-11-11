NXP and Ford collaborate on connected cars - Embedded.com

NXP Semiconductors said it is collaborating with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience and services across its global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 series processors, to upgrade vehicles and enable enhanced services, convenience and over-the-air updateable vehicles.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, Lariat, XLT. Pre-production model with available features shown. (Source: NXP Semiconductors)

NXP’s vehicle network processors provide secure, in-vehicle networking and enable the gateway to rapidly deploy over-the-air (OTA) software updates and new services, while processing and sending deep vehicle data to the cloud to drive continual product improvements and support data-driven services like vehicle health management.

The NXP i.MX 8 Series processors help enable Ford SYNC4 to deliver advanced multimedia user experiences with vivid graphics enabling in-car productivity, cloud services, enhanced voice recognition, and location-based applications.

The CEO of NXP Semiconductors, Kurt Sievers, said, “NXP is helping Ford push the boundaries of what we all expect from a car by providing engaging in-car user experiences and over-the-air updates that continuously improve a vehicle beyond the date it drives off the lot. Our S32G2 and i.MX 8 series processors open the door to the expanded services, new user experiences and convenience that customers desire.”

NXP vehicle network processors, including the NXP S32G2, support the needs of new vehicle architectures: service-oriented gateways, domain controllers, zonal processors, and safety processors. The processors help transform OEMs from carmakers into vehicle data-driven service providers with expanded business opportunities.

