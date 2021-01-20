ON Semi adds Quuppa AoA location technology to Bluetooth SoC - Embedded.com

ON Semiconductor has added the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System to its RSL10 low power Flash-based Bluetooth low energy radio system on chip (SoC). Provided in a user-friendly CMSIS-Pack format, the solution allows manufacturers to design ultra-low-power indoor asset tracking applications with direction finding features and advanced angle of arrival (AoA) technology.



The Intelligent Locating System is a technology platform developed by Quuppa, a company established in 2012 in Espoo, Finland, by the team which was previously responsible for the invention of high accuracy indoor positioning (HAIP) at the Nokia Research Center. Its direction finding methodology and positioning algorithms enable real-time tracking of tags and devices with centimeter-level accuracy, even in challenging environments. Quuppa technology allows positioning updates to be sent up to 50 times per second, providing a reliable real-time locating system (RTLS) solution for many industries.

The Quuppa AOA location technology uses the radio signal direction measured by antennas to then compute a tag’s position using advanced algorithms (Image: Quuppa)



The RSL10 Quuppa RTLS AoA tag CMSIS-Pack is available as part of a comprehensive asset management development ecosystem from ON Semiconductor and technology partners. Designed to provide manufacturers with flexible deployment options, the ecosystem features a range of RSL10-based solutions including sensor development kits and software resources. For turnkey solutions, ON Semiconductor has collaborated with Tatwah sa to develop a portfolio of Bluetooth tags and beacons including the recently added Quuppa trackable tags.

The Quuppa AoA location technology enables low power indoor asset tracking (Image: ON Semiconductor)

“Monitoring and tracking of assets enables new capabilities and huge improvements in operational efficiencies across a wide variety of applications,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “Ultra-low-power wireless sensing and accurate location identification are essential to delivering on this promise. Implementing the Quuppa trackable technology on our industry-leading Bluetooth Low Energy wireless platform addresses this need, and our portfolio of solutions should unleash the full market potential.”



“Over the years, we witnessed increasing demand for RTLS technologies where companies are seeking to gain visibility within their production lines and workflows,” said Fabio Belloni, chief customer officer, Quuppa. “The need for a variety of different types of sensors and tags to empower those use cases is endless”.



The RSL10 Quuppa AoA RTLS Tag CMSIS pack featuring the Quuppa Intelligent Locating System is compatible with all RSL10-based development hardware and is available now for free download.

