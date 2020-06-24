PDM microphone features ultra-low-power operation - Embedded.com

TDK Corp. has launched the InvenSense T3902, touted as the lowest power pulse density modulation (PDM) microphone for mobile, IoT, and other consumer devices. The low-noise T3902 multi-mode bottom-port MEMS microphone consumes 185 µA in ultra-low-power mode and 12 µA in sleep mode. The Always-On functionality in low power mode enables immediate accessibility on wake command.

Suitable for a variety of consumer devices, including wearables, tablets, smart TVs, and remote controls, the T3902 microphone is housed in a 3.5 mm x 2.65 mm x 0.98 mm package. Other key specs include a high SNR of 64.5 dB, a high acoustic overload point (AOP) of 120 dB, and an extended frequency response from 36 Hz to >20 kHz. It supports far-field communication for video and phone conference and enables clear audio capture in loud environments.

The reduced power consumption is especially critical to wearable and IoT designs where reduced board space and battery size are key factors to enabling a small form factor as well as providing a flexible and low-power Always-On system design, said TDK.

The InvenSense T3902 is available from TDK’s global distributors. The microphone is compatible with Sn/Pb and Pb‐free solder processes and is RoHS/WEEE compliant. Visit TDK InvenSense for more information about its microphone products.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

