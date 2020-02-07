PEAK-System: innovations around CAN FD and CANopen FD

At this year’s embedded world, PEAK-System, German manufacturer and supplier of hardware and software around the CAN bus, will present innovations for CAN FD and for the first time also for CANopen (FD). Trade visitors from all over the world can take a look at the PCAN-MicroMod FD DR CANopen Digital 1, the PCAN-Ethernet Gateway FD DR, and the PCAN-Router Pro FD.

The PCAN-MicroMod FD DR CANopen Digital 1 is an I/O module with 8 digital inputs and 8 digital outputs. The device runs as an independent CANopen or CANopen FD node and is intended for industrial applications such as communication with sensors, actuators, machines, and complex production plants.

The PCAN-Ethernet Gateway FD DR allows to access CAN and CAN FD networks with a PC via LAN. In addition, multiple devices can be used to connect CAN buses via IP. The gateway in a DIN rail housing provides a LAN connection and two CAN FD interfaces.

The PCAN-Router Pro FD is primarily intended for forwarding and recording CAN and CAN FD messages. The freely programmable device has six CAN FD channels, five I/Os, an SD card slot, and can optionally be equipped with a backup battery for emergency power supply.

Furthermore, the PCAN-MicroMod FD series, which is characterized by I/O and CAN FD connectivity, will be presented at the PEAK-System booth. The CPU module and the Evaluation Board started in September 2019, and recently the motherboards PCAN-MicroMod FD Analog 1 and PCAN-MicroMod Digital FD 1 & 2 were released. After configuration with Windows software, all motherboards run as independent CAN nodes.

