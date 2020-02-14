PIC18 family supports autonomous peripheral tasks

Microchip Technology Inc.’s PIC18-Q43 family integrates more configurable core independent peripherals (CIPs), offloading many software tasks to hardware for faster system performance and time to market. The CPIs offer greater design flexibility when creating custom hardware-based functions to make it easier for developers to customize their specific design configurations. They are designed with additional capabilities to handle tasks without the need for intervention from the CPU.

The configurable peripherals are interconnected to allow for near-zero-latency sharing of data, logic inputs, or analog signals without additional code for improved system response. Applications include a variety of real-time control and connected applications, including home appliances, security systems, motor and industrial control, lighting, and IoT.

CIPs including timers, simplified pulse-width−modulation (PWM) output, CLCs, analog-to-digital converter with computation (ADCC), and multiple serial communications enable developers to reduce development time and improve system performance thanks to the CLC that allows developers to tailor functions such as waveform generation and timing measurements. It also enables whole control loops to be realized in customizable on-chip hardware, said Microchip.

With Microchip’s c development tool suite, users can generate application code and customize combinations of CIPs in a graphical user interface (GUI) environment. Developers can use Microchip’s MPLAB X IDE and MPLAB Xpress IDE development environments, as well as MPLAB Code Configurator (MCC), which provides a graphical interface to configure peripherals and functions specific to an application. A PIC18F57Q43 Curiosity Nano development board is available with programming and debugging capabilities.

Available in volume production and a variety of packages, the PIC18-Q43 product family is available in a range of memory sizes, packages, and price points. Volume pricing begins at $0.64 each. To purchase products, click to order now or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

