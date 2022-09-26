Programming embedded systems: Functions and the Stack - Embedded.com

Advertisement

Have you seen your stack lately? I mean, have you really looked at the stack memory and observed what exactly happens when a function is called and later returns?

Lesson 8 – Functions in C and the call stack



The Greatest Invention Since Sliced Bread

The function in C (and procedure, subroutine, or subprogram in other programming languages) is the single greatest invention in computer science. It makes programs easier to understand than any other feature of any programming language [1].

Functions Keep Your Code DRY

An obvious reason for creating a function is to avoid duplicate code, also known as the DRY (Don’t Repeat Yourself) principle. You do this by separating a piece of code and providing an interface that allows you to enter (call) it from various places in the program. Of course, you’ll need the programming language support to establish such an interface and the mechanisms of calling and returning from a function.

The Critical Role of the Stack

A simple call to a function and return seems simple enough. The return address can be stored in a register, such as the LR (link register) in ARM Cortex-M. But things get complicated when the called function calls another function. A single LR register cannot “remember” two return addresses. The solution is to store all such nested return addresses in memory — in a data structure called the stack. The stack can hold both return addresses and local variables used inside the functions.

A good metaphor for the function call stack is a stack of dishes, where you can add or remove dishes only at the current top of the stack. To support such a data structure, a CPU only needs to remember the current top of the stack, which in ARM Cortex-M is the job of the SP (stack pointer) register.

The Function Overhead

The function overhead is exceptionally low on the ARM Cortex-M processor. The call itself is a single BL instruction, while the return is a single BX LR instruction. On top of this comes the preparation of function parameters, which are passed in the registers R0-R3.

End Notes

Functions are critically important, not just to avoid repetitions, but as the main mechanism for reducing complexity because you can focus on what is being done rather than how it is being done.

Also, understanding the function call/return mechanisms and the stack at the low level is your gateway to other key concepts, such as interrupts, context-switch in the RTOS (Real-Time Operating System), and separate compilation.

Speaking of which, in the next lesson, you’ll see how functions enable another fundamental feature of the C language, which is the ability to partition your code into separate files. You will also learn about the ARM Procedure Call Standard. Stay tuned!

[1] Steve McConnell, “Code Complete, 2nd Ed.” Microsoft Press; (July 7, 2004)

Dr. Miro M. Samek is the creator of the open source QP real-time

embedded frameworks and the freeware QM graphical model-based design

tool. He is also the founder and CEO of Quantum Leaps — the provider of modern embedded software based on active objects and hierarchical state machines as well as tools for visual modeling, automatic code generation, and unit testing of deeply embedded software. Miro teaches the popular YouTube “Modern Embedded Systems Programming” video course on which this article series is based.

