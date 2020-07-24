Protection suite adds secure edge and cloud integration for IoT devices - Embedded.com

A software framework developed to enable secure protection across the lifecycle of internet of things (IoT) devices has released a new version that now secures edge computing with custom applications such as machine learning algorithms and cloud integration with pre-configured AWS and Azure registration.

The EmSpark version 2.0 from Sequitur Labs adds security defenses for critical intellectual property, secure chip-to-cloud integration and over-the-air (OTA) firmware update protection, providing device manufacturers with the firmware, tools and APIs needed to properly execute IoT protection. The security suite provides a security framework protecting embedded firmware, keys and security-critical assets through the device lifecycle, from silicon hardware security and secure device provisioning, to API access to essential trust services such as secure storage, firmware updates and payload verification.

Speaking to embedded.com, Sequitur Labs said the software framework provides a single solution to automate the deployment of security and protect IoT devices across the platform and product lifecycle. Philip Attfield, co-founder and CEO of Sequitur Labs, said, “The greatest obstacle to a future serviced by smart devices is security, including aggressive new variants that attack endpoints at the edge and threaten embedded computing systems. Up until now, addressing these threats has been difficult and expensive. With EmSPARK 2.0, we make implementing device-level security easy by addressing the technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges of IoT security. Now developers can easily build applications that use secure resources without having to become experts in cryptography and complex hardware security technologies.”

Currently supporting platforms from NXP Semiconductors and Microchip Technology, EmSpark 2.0 supports secure boot, OTA updates, failovers and IP protection throughout the device’s lifecycle. Other features include software provisioning, trusted applications and APIs providing cryptography, key and certificate management, secure storage, and chip-to-cloud integration. The security suite uses the ARM TrustZone architecture to create a safe and secure environment for critical device data and applications. Supporting security functions for encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management are delivered by EmSpark and housed in the secure environment.

The EmSpark security suite is aimed at industries where embedded security is paramount such as industrial control, building automation, the smart home, machine vision, automotive communication, and medical devices. Earlier this year, Sequitur Labs worked with Arrow Electronics on protecting IoT edge devices utilizing Arrow’s Shield96 board, a trusted Linux reference design pre-loaded with EmSpark software on Microchip silicon to help customers create secure devices and protect firmware, keys and data. Sequitur Labs said an increasing number of successful projects underway through this partnership.

A research director at analyst Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), Chris Steffen, said, “With as many as 60 billion smart devices expected to be online in the coming years, it is imperative for IoT manufacturers to implement a best-practices approach that ensures that products, applications and systems are not vulnerable to malicious attacks. By implementing a pre-packaged software security suite like EmSpark 2.0, OEMs have a technical solution that enables them to overcome steep learning curves, ensure personnel resources are available to focus on core capabilities and reduce critical time to market.”

